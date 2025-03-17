Stone Cold Steve Austin and WWE may have hinted at his WrestleMania 41 plans: What is potentially in store?

WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend just got a whole lot bigger. It has been revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in town for WWE World. Now, fans believe he may very well be around that weekend for more than just an autograph signing and select appearances.

In fact, there is a chance that The Texas Rattlesnake may have subtly hinted at WrestleMania 41 plans. Austin recently revealed he has some regrets over how his last match at WrestleMania 38 went down. He also coyly teased helping Cody Rhodes with John Cena and The Rock. Naturally, this could mean he'll appear at WrestleMania 41.

More specifically, Austin could show up and help Cody Rhodes fight off the heel trio of The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott. This includes potential physicality where he could level one, two, or all three of the men with a Stone Cold Stunner.

With the WWE Hall of Famer expressing disappointment in some aspects of his final match, he may very well wish to end things on a high note. Getting physical at WrestleMania 41 and allowing himself to take in the moment could be exactly what he needs.

Additionally, Austin had surgery and is seemingly moving around better now than he has in a long time. Being able to go out in front of the crowd, take in the moment, and move like he wants to may be why he'll soon appear at WrestleMania.

Many WWE fans thought Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to appear last year

A WrestleMania appearance from The Texas Rattlesnake would be thrilling for WWE fans. He is one of the biggest stars ever, and the audience is dying to see him stand toe-to-toe with The Rock one last time.

Interestingly, fans had similar expectations around WrestleMania 40 last year. For those unaware or for those who may have forgotten, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns went one-on-one in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday in a match filled with interference.

Stars such as Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Rock, and even The Undertaker made appearances during the spectacle. Instead of The Deadman, however, there was a hope that Steve Austin would've been the one to stop The Final Boss. That isn't what happened, however.

One year later, it seems as if World Wrestling Entertainment has the opportunity to still have the Attitude Era legends go face-to-face one last time. If Austin saves Cody from a beatdown, it will be an incredible moment that fans will never forget.

