Welcome to the WWE SummerSlam 2020 Preview! We're in for the Biggest Party of the Summer and the ThunderDome will feature eight matches that should result in an epic SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view.

There's a lot to get into, so let's jump right into the expected headliner of SummerSlam 2020!

#8. Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton - WWE Championship match and the Summerslam 2020 main event

This should be an incredible match.

The expected main event of WWE SummerSlam is none other than Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. We've been saying for a while that Randy Orton is the perfect opponent for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2020.

Two main factors played into Randy Orton becoming Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam 2020 opponent. Firstly, the rosters on both RAW and SmackDown have been relatively thin, with many stars taking time away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secondly, Randy Orton has used this opportunity to become one of the hottest stars in WWE again - taking it to the next level, arguably evolving from his legend killer persona.

This has certainly been the closest we've seen Randy Orton get to his old legend killer persona. And in his recent run, he's taken out Edge, Christian, Big Show, and most recently, Ric Flair.

Drew McIntyre has been a great WWE Champion so far, having great pay-per-view title matches against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler. Randy Orton is the most logical opponent for Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2020 and it's going to be an intense main event.

As mentioned above, Drew McIntyre has been a strong WWE Champion. But we can see a scenario where Randy Orton becomes a fourteen-time World Champion at SummerSlam 2020. It wouldn't be surprising to see the entire betrayal to Ric Flair turn out to be a big hoax - with The Nature Boy returning and turning heel to help Randy Orton win the WWE title at SummerSlam 2020.