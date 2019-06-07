×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Super ShowDown 2019 Preview: 2-Time WWE Champion returns, huge twist in MITB cash-in

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
76   //    07 Jun 2019, 13:28 IST

WWE returns to Jeddah
WWE returns to Jeddah

WWE's first of two Saudi Arabia shows happens tonight or today (or even tomorrow), depending on which side of the world you're on. Hosting a PPV in a different time zone means that WWE have to adjust the timings quite a bit.

Moreover, one must remember that it is on a Friday, which means that we'll have a 15-minute (approximate) prayer break, where WWE will likely show another clip similar to last year. However, at the Greatest Royal Rumble, WWE was the subject of a bit of controversy due to using that time slot to showcase the progressiveness of Saudi Arabia.

Either way, this preview isn't about politics or culture. It's about WWE. And as they like to call it, it's a show "Equal to or bigger than WrestleMania". In terms of revenue? Absolutely. In terms of eyes on the show? Not even close.

Either way, the card is pretty decent from top-to-bottom and here's what you should look forward to at Jeddah! Also, we're going to see The Usos vs The Revival in the kickoff show.

#9. Triple H vs Randy Orton

The two legends face off after years
The two legends face off after years

Triple H and Randy Orton are going to go head-to-head after a very long time. The two former Evolution members have so much history together that it would take quite a while for us to break it down.

But their paths have crossed many times before, including a WrestleMania main event ten years ago. There was no particular build to this match minus the face-to-face that they had on RAW.

It was a rather light-hearted exchange when you think about all the things they've said and done to each other. Their interaction was limited to talking about who has bigger testicles. In a way, it's symbolic of the two veterans' ego. Will this be the opening match? It could be.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 The Usos The Revival Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns
Advertisement
WWE Super ShowDown (7th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown 2019: 5 Possible finishes for The Usos vs The Revival
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown: 5 Possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Preview: Goldberg returns, Another big return after 2 months (June 4th 2019)
RELATED STORY
RAW Preview: Reigns to reunite faction, MITB cash-in confirmed (June 3rd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results May 27th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
RAW Preview: Huge heel turn, WWE legend to get title shot? (May 6th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW (27th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results May 20th, 2019: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night Raw after MITB 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us