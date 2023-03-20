Superstar allegedly liked by Triple H, new tag team featuring unlikely teammates - 5 stars who should get a big push on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania season is in full effect. Fan interest in World Wrestling Entertainment is higher than it has been for years, business is booming, and many believe the writing is better than it has been in a long time.

While WrestleMania is the biggest show each year in all of professional wrestling, WWE runs year-round. There is no off season. When The Show Of Shows comes to an end, fans can look forward to new matches and new stories.

Naturally, the ongoing nature of professional wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment means there is a constant need for new stars. While companies can rely on old names for a certain amount of time, they need fresh blood to keep things entertaining.

RAW has a stacked roster with numerous quality wrestlers, many of whom could finally receive a big push once the big show comes and passes. This includes an unlikely tag team, a different tag team star seemingly going solo, and more.

Below are five stars who should get a big push on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39.

#5. Candice LeRae & #4. Nikki Cross should challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Nikki Cross has been quite successful in WWE. While she never held gold on NXT, she did capture the RAW Women's Championship. She also won the Women's Money in the Bank and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions.

Candice LeRae has the opposite story. She's yet to win gold on the main roster, but Candice has held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in the past. Both are well-versed in tag team wrestling.

The pair seem to be unusual on paper, but Nikki has continued to follow Candice around. She even revealed that she did so because all of her friends are gone. What many thought would end up as a rivalry may be a friendship.

The two wrestlers deserve a push up the card and winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles could be a way to enhance both talented superstars. They could feud with Lita and Becky Lynch or Damage CTRL if they're champions again.

#3. Chad Gable is ready for a serious singles push

Chad Gable is one of the most talented performers in WWE. He's had a lot of success in the tag team ranks, having won gold on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown with a variety of partners. He's been working with his real-life best friend Otis for quite some time now.

The Olympian's team with Otis may be coming to an end soon, however. Otis is seemingly set to move on to the Maximum Male Models. Triple H and the top brass in WWE must like Gable, as he's reportedly in for a serious singles push in the near future. Based on some big singles matches he's had, this news seems probable.

Many people believe that Gable should win the upcoming King of the Ring Tournament in May. Doing so would give him a major boost in credibility, potentially leading to a shot at a mid-card singles championship later this year.

#2. Piper Niven could be a top star in the women's division

Piper Niven is a major threat to any champion in WWE. She's yet to hold a serious title in the company, her sole championship being the defunct 24/7 Title. Niven's skill level and size makes her a top contender for any championship at any time.

The former Doudrop has been part of the RAW roster for around two years now, but spent much of it under the Doudrop moniker and gimmick. She's recently been revitalized by returning to the Piper Niven name and persona.

The powerful Scot should be a top contender for the RAW Women's Championship following The Show Of Shows. Whether Asuka or Bianca Belair ultimately leave with the belt at WrestleMania, Piper should arguably be next in line to not only challenge for, but hold, the coveted title.

#1. Johnny Gargano has been underutilized

Johnny Gargano is arguably one of the greatest stars in NXT history. Since joining WWE, he's held the NXT Championship, North American Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Titles. He's currently a star on Monday Night RAW.

Since returning to WWE not long after the Triple H-led regime began, Gargano has mostly been a middle-of-the-road player. He'll have good matches on RAW, but he's typically in comedic segments as opposed to anything of substance.

While it can be argued that Johnny Wrestling's main roster run has been underwhelming, he may be getting back on track. He had an epic performance in the 2023 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Additionally, he's in a big match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023, the same weekend as WrestleMana 39.

Once The Show Of Shows comes and passes, he should be a top contender for a title. Gargano could perhaps even team up with Tommaso Ciampa when The Blackheart returns and the pair could go on to win the tag team belts.

