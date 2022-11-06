Superstar got released despite being close to former WWE Champion, Bret Hart's backstage confrontation with Hall of Famer - Podcast Roundup

Welcome to the WWE Podcasts Roundup, where we aim to bring the most interesting comments made by top names on pro wrestling podcasts. In today's edition, we will look at some exciting stories revolving around major names like Bret Hart, Edge, and Bobby Lashley.

Edge has had a remarkable career filled with countless memorable moments. However, there was a time during the Attitude Era when the former WWE Champion almost passed out. We will discuss this incident in detail while reflecting on a backstage confrontation between Bret Hart and WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg.

3) Edge almost passed out while wearing a mask

Matt Hardy recently spoke about a match between The Hardys and Edge & Christian at WWE No Mercy 2000. Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy revealed that Edge almost passed out because of the mask he wore during the contest.

''They went out to a mall and bought some masks. I wanna say it was some famous Mexican masks or whatever. Adam's mask [Edge's mask] was actually spraypainted gold. He almost suffocated. He almost passed out because he was wearing a mask that had been spraypainted just a couple of hours earlier," said Matt.

Edge and Christian were banned from challenging The Hardys for the Tag Team Championship in October 2000. Hence, the two dressed up as Los Conquistadors and went to battle with the Hardy brothers. Edge and Christian ended up winning the match even with masks on.

2) Road Dogg on his backstage confrontation with WWE legend Bret Hart

Speaking on his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg recalled his awkward backstage exchange with Bret Hart because of Shawn Michaels.

He revealed that Hart had taken offense to his statement about Michaels being better than The Hitman. Road Dogg maintained his stance even when the Canadian legend confronted him.

"Before I turned to sit down, he said, 'Hey, man, I heard you said Shawn Michaels was better than me. And I said, wait, what? He said, 'Yeah, I read that you said Shawn Michaels was better than me. And I said, 'Well, I do think Shawn Michaels is better than you," said Brian James.

Hart and Shawn Michaels had a storied rivalry, both inside the ring and backstage. The two allegedly did not get along behind the scenes, even though their chemistry inside the squared circle was unmatchable.

1) Bruce Prichard on Kristal's WWE release

Kristal Marshall was released by WWE in 2007 after a two-year stint with the company. She was dating Bobby Lashley at the time. However, the two split in 2010 and have two children together.

On his podcast Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard was asked if there was any consideration of not releasing Kristal because she was dating Lashley. In response, the veteran executive said:

"Ah, you know, see now that has nothing to do with HR there because you are in a contract. But you know, it's professional. It's business," said Prichard. "Sometimes things just don't work for one; they work out for the other."

Prichard praised Kristal and said that he liked her work. However, he said she seemingly wasn't invested in her on-screen romance angle with Teddy Long and managing it with her personal life.

