5 current WWE Superstars who were destroyed by Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant athletes to set foot in a WWE ring. He's a freak of nature and boasts legitimate credentials to boot.

Throughout his in-ring career, many superstars have gone toe-to-toe with Lesnar. While some have been able to put up a fight, others have found themselves on the receiving end of the trademark Brock Lesnar annihilation.

The current WWE Champion has left a trail of destruction in his wake throughout his wrestling career. Suplexes, Kimuras, and F5s have all been delivered, and most of them are enough to win.

Here are five superstars who were destroyed by Lesnar:

#5. John Cena

We’ll start with John Cena, the man, who in his words, "built Suplex City."

After ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, Lesnar set his sights on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The title(s) was around Cena's waist and the two battled at SummerSlam 2014.

Many predicted The Leader of the Cenation to give his opponent a close match. What transpired was one of the most shocking and one-sided matches in history. Lesnar delivered sixteen suplexes and two F5s to win the championship and send shockwaves across the WWE Universe.

Although Suplex City was inaugurated months later, Cena was the one who laid the foundations that day. The 16-time world champion has many feathers in his cap, but getting destroyed by Lesnar wasn't his finest moment.

#4. Lesnar Ricochets his challenger’s title hopes

I am the Master. @KingRicochet



I’ve already won. From my first match on October 11th, 2003 in a guys back yard in front of maybe 15 people. To February 27th, 2020 in Saudi Arabia about to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Many of you don’t think I will win but little do you all know.I’ve already won. From my first match on October 11th, 2003 in a guys back yard in front of maybe 15 people. To February 27th, 2020 in Saudi Arabia about to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Many of you don’t think I will win but little do you all know.I’ve already won. 👑 https://t.co/55sX3hO1KJ

Many people forget that Ricochet was once the #1 Contender to Brock Lesnar’s WWE Championship. His feud with The Conqueror began when the latter attacked him on RAW, to which he responded with a low blow, causing his elimination at the Royal Rumble.

Ricochet then won a triple threat match to set up a WWE Championship match against Lesnar at Super ShowDown. However, he was dominated and squashed by his opponent, who delivered three German Suplexes and an F5 to retain his title in less than two minutes.

#3. Lesnar turns Kofi Kingston’s dream into a nightmare

Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship was the stuff of legends. After eleven years of hard work and dedication, fans were wholly behind him as he beat Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win his first world title.

Kingston contested great matches with multiple opponents during his run as WWE Champion and prevailed each time. However, he ran into Brock Lesnar, and nobody was prepared for what happened next.

On the first episode of SmackDown’s FOX era, Lesnar beat Kingston in seconds with a single F5 to win the championship. All Kofi did in the match was run at his opponent, and that was the final moment of his championship run.

#2. Lesnar builds hell for The Architect

Fans erupted when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. He pinned Roman Reigns and walked away with Lesnar’s title, leaving The Beast seething.

It took months for Lesnar to get his rematch against the new champion. The day finally came at Battleground 2015, and fans were eager to see Rollins receive the beating of a lifetime.

That's exactly what they got as Triple H’s hand-picked challenger for his champion took his guest to Suplex City. Thirteen suplexes and an F5 later, Rollins was out cold and there for the taking.

#1. Lesnar brutalizes The Apex Predator

Back in 2016, it was announced that Randy Orton would face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a match fifteen years in the making. WWE billed it as a battle between two giants of the business, and fans were excited at the prospect of the duo contesting a close and thrilling match.

However, the contest ended up being significantly one-sided, with Lesnar dominating his illustrious opponent for most of the match. Orton landed a few moves before getting outwrestled and destroyed again.

The exclamation point was The Mayor of Suplex City busting The Viper open and defeating him via technical knockout. As Orton drowned in a pool of his blood, Lesnar secured one of the most dominant victories of his career.

Edited by Abhinav Singh