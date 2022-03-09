5 current WWE Superstars who must feud with Edge's latest persona

Edge’s recent character transformation on RAW has been a shocking yet pleasantly surprising event. After playing a gritty veteran trying to make good on his promises, his turn to the dark side has been well received by fans.

After AJ Styles accepted his open challenge at WrestleMania, The Rated-R Superstar saw something snap inside him. He responded with chair shots and an emphatic beatdown, cementing his heel turn.

Given the RAW Superstar’s history in WWE, one can argue that his villainous persona is more interesting. It allows him to tap into levels of deceit and darkness that his babyface self just can’t exhibit. After all, it’s not for nothing that the WWE Hall of Famer is called The Ultimate Opportunist.

With Styles set to do battle with this new version at WrestleMania, the feud is shaping up to be one of the highlights of RAW. Once that is done, however, the 2021 Royal Rumble winner will need new opponents. His new demeanor will allow for fresh faces to step up and try to teach him a lesson.

Here are five WWE Superstars who must feud with Edge’s latest persona after WrestleMania:

#5 On our list of superstars who must battle with the new Edge: Finn Balor

Finn Balor and his alter-ego could face the new villain on RAW

As far as dream matches for the veteran go, Finn Balor is up there with the best of them. The new United States Champion is an expert in the mat game, and a clash with one from the past would be fantastic.

Now that Edge has gone into full heel mode, a match against the resilient Balor would be an instant classic. It also boasts the appealing possibility of The Prince getting pushed to the edge (pun intended) and unleashing his Demon persona to combat his rival.

#4 He gets posed a Riddle

Riddle could get a major match against The Rated-R Superstar

As Edge goes on a reign of terror, he could target a lovable babyface in Riddle. Given how unsuspecting The Bro is, it would be easy pickings for the 11-time World Champion.

However, what would make this scenario interesting is the history he shares with Riddle’s tag team partner Randy Orton. The two feuded extensively when Edge made his triumphant return to WWE and the latter welcomed him with an RKO.

Now the roles have been reversed, and the good guy in Orton could stand up for his partner if Edge sets him in his sights. Riddle’s match with him would also be a major boost to his WWE career.

#3 He renews hostilities with Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is perhaps WWE’s ultimate underdog. Every match he steps into never has him as the favorite to win. It will be the same if he locks horns with Edge after many years.

The two superstars are friends in real-life and share an amazing chemistry inside the squared circle. The alter ego of Edge facing the Luchador would be an epic showdown. Their history and past encounters would only help better the story they tell in 2022.

#2 The Hurt Business meets an opportunist

Lashley could be a great opponent for The Ultimate Opportunist

Bobby Lashley has not been seen since his defeat at Elimination Chamber. He is currently sidelined due to injury, and fans are waiting for him to return.

Superstars returning from injury with a character transformation is not uncommon. Lashley could do the same and put the rampant Edge in his crosshairs. The Ultimate Opportunist and MVP’s duels on the mic would be must-see TV, as will the Battle of the Spears.

#1 He makes a stop at Suplex City

Whether Brock Lesnar walks out of WrestleMania as champion or not, his run has been too good to stop. Cowboy Brock has been the best thing about WWE recently, with The Beast taking his new gimmick and running away with it.

The Ultimate Opportunist versus Lesnar would be a stellar feud that would allow the two legends to tell a compelling story. The hunter in Lesnar setting after the Master Manipulator will be must-see television. The eventual match would also be a high-profile encounter worthy of main-eventing any show.

