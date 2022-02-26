×
Create
Notifications

5 WWE Superstars Sami Zayn could've faced at WrestleMania 38 better than Johnny Knoxville

Zayn vs. Knoxville is good, but the Intercontinental Champion could do better.
Zayn vs. Knoxville is good, but the Intercontinental Champion could do better.
Pranav Unnikrishnan
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 26, 2022 04:49 PM IST
Listicle

SmackDown saw Johnny Knoxville return and answer Sami Zayn’s open challenge for a match at WrestleMania 38. He responded with a cheap shot, some punches, and finished off his attack with a Helluva Kick.

This could only mean one thing: Zayn vs. Knoxville with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Although the match hasn’t been announced officially, it's pretty much guaranteed to happen at WrestleMania 38.

However, a star of the former NXT Champion’s caliber deserves a high-profile match at ‘Mania. He has been underutilized for a long time but over-delivered and overachieved repeatedly.

WWE will be wise to reward The Great Liberator with a credible opponent at WrestleMania. That guarantees a classic at The Show of Shows and a just reward for all the hard work he has put in.

Here are five Superstars Zayn could face instead of Knoxville at WrestleMania.

#5. Zayn gets a visit from Claymore Country

Drew McIntyre is spinning wheels in a feud with Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. While it's fun to see him beat up the duo, he deserves to be higher up the card.

McIntyre is a world championship-level competitor. To get back into the world title picture, he'd have to make his way up the championship ladder.

That'd mean gunning for a mid-card title, and Zayn's the perfect foil for The Scottish Warrior. The Master Strategist playing mind games and messing with McIntyre will make for compelling TV.

The former WWE Champion winning the Intercontinental title would be another feather in his cap. It'd help him challenge the world champion at a later date.

1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Abhinav Singh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी