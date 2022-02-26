5 WWE Superstars Sami Zayn could've faced at WrestleMania 38 better than Johnny Knoxville

SmackDown saw Johnny Knoxville return and answer Sami Zayn’s open challenge for a match at WrestleMania 38. He responded with a cheap shot, some punches, and finished off his attack with a Helluva Kick.

This could only mean one thing: Zayn vs. Knoxville with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. Although the match hasn’t been announced officially, it's pretty much guaranteed to happen at WrestleMania 38.

However, a star of the former NXT Champion’s caliber deserves a high-profile match at ‘Mania. He has been underutilized for a long time but over-delivered and overachieved repeatedly.

WWE will be wise to reward The Great Liberator with a credible opponent at WrestleMania. That guarantees a classic at The Show of Shows and a just reward for all the hard work he has put in.

Here are five Superstars Zayn could face instead of Knoxville at WrestleMania.

#5. Zayn gets a visit from Claymore Country

Drew McIntyre is spinning wheels in a feud with Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. While it's fun to see him beat up the duo, he deserves to be higher up the card.

McIntyre is a world championship-level competitor. To get back into the world title picture, he'd have to make his way up the championship ladder.

That'd mean gunning for a mid-card title, and Zayn's the perfect foil for The Scottish Warrior. The Master Strategist playing mind games and messing with McIntyre will make for compelling TV.

The former WWE Champion winning the Intercontinental title would be another feather in his cap. It'd help him challenge the world champion at a later date.

