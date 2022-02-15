5 WWE Superstars who Kevin Owens teamed up with

Kevin Owens is one of the most charismatic stars in WWE who can fit into any storyline.

During his independent days, Owens had a successful run in his singles as well as tag team career. Since signing with WWE, he has been winning singles championships on every roster. But his illustrious WWE career lacks one thing: a prominent tag team run.

Despite multiple attempts, the former Universal Champion has never held a WWE Tag Team Championship.

That said, he has had several entertaining tag team partners over the course of his career. But these teams didn't last long as Owens would end up betraying his partners.

On that note, here's a list of superstars who have teamed up with Kevin Owens.

#5. Superstar Dolph Ziggler teamed up with Kevin Owens in 2017

In WWE makeshift tag teams, wrestlers typically need to have the same scenario of needing something new and having the ability to get on the same page in their matches and promos. But Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler had nothing in common.

Dolph Ziggler is known for teaming up with random wrestlers. He has won tag team championships with superstars like Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode.

Fans saw great potential in the tag team but the duo didn't work well together. Both wrestlers were in three tag team matches together in mid-2017 and lost all of them.

WWE then decided to separate them, and after that, they both faced each other in mediocre singles matches and the storyline ended quickly.

