×
Create
Notifications

5 WWE Superstars who Kevin Owens teamed up with

Owens and Rollins formed an alliance in 2021
Owens and Rollins formed an alliance in 2021
Tejas Pagare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 08:34 PM IST
Listicle

Kevin Owens is one of the most charismatic stars in WWE who can fit into any storyline.

During his independent days, Owens had a successful run in his singles as well as tag team career. Since signing with WWE, he has been winning singles championships on every roster. But his illustrious WWE career lacks one thing: a prominent tag team run.

Despite multiple attempts, the former Universal Champion has never held a WWE Tag Team Championship.

That said, he has had several entertaining tag team partners over the course of his career. But these teams didn't last long as Owens would end up betraying his partners.

On that note, here's a list of superstars who have teamed up with Kevin Owens.

#5. Superstar Dolph Ziggler teamed up with Kevin Owens in 2017

Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler added to WWE Extreme Rules dlvr.it/R8PVQR https://t.co/MZXBFgiEJC

In WWE makeshift tag teams, wrestlers typically need to have the same scenario of needing something new and having the ability to get on the same page in their matches and promos. But Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler had nothing in common.

Dolph Ziggler is known for teaming up with random wrestlers. He has won tag team championships with superstars like Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode.

Fans saw great potential in the tag team but the duo didn't work well together. Both wrestlers were in three tag team matches together in mid-2017 and lost all of them.

WWE then decided to separate them, and after that, they both faced each other in mediocre singles matches and the storyline ended quickly.

Also Read Article Continues below
1 / 3 NEXT
Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी