5 WWE Superstars who surprisingly don't have a match at WrestleMania 

WrestleMania 38 is closer than ever, and everything is shaping up to deliver one hell of a show. Matches are set, stars are destined to appear, and some celebrities are also in the running to hit the ring.

However, it is surprising to see that not every superstar has a match heading into the show. While it is impossible to accommodate every single wrestler under the WWE umbrella at 'Mania, the current situation is also not ideal.

Many superstars find themselves without a match or even something to do. These range from midcarders to high-profile ones. Given WWE always wants to ensure maximum turnout and revenue, the company should be acting fast and booking programs for them.

Here are five WWE Superstars who find themselves without a match at WrestleMania 38.

#5 On our list of superstars who do not have a match at WrestleMania: Kevin Owens

Owens is going where he wants, but it's not for a match

Although Kevin Owens is hosting Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania, it is a little surprising to see that he is not competing. Even though he has it better than some others on this list, a superstar of Owens' calibre not wrestling is strange.

Hopefully, Austin and Owens disagree so much that they agree to a match at The Show of Shows. Then we get to see The Prizefighter wrestle and also take an a**-kicking at the hands of The Texas Rattlesnake.

#4 A champion in danger of missing out

Ricochet is yet to receive any sort of match for WrestleMania

Ricochet won the Intercontinental Championship recently and also had his first title defense. Fans were thrilled when he clinched the title, hoping he would go to WrestleMania and have his long-deserved moment.

However, Ricochet finds himself not having a match at the time of writing. While superstars not making the cut is one thing, a prominent champion not doing so is slightly bizarre. The One and Only deserves to be on the show, and WWE should book him for it without any delay.

#3 Finn Balor finds himself spinning his wheels

The Ricochet situation also applies to the other midcard champion in WWE. Finn Balor holding the United States Championship should put him high on the priority list for WrestleMania, but for some reason, it hasn't happened yet.

Balor beat former champion Damian Priest to win the title. He now has a target on his back in the form of Priest and probably other superstars will try and gun for his title. However, The Extraordinary Man hasn't been booked to do battle on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE would be wise to announce him for the show. Balor himself would be a great addition, but if the company can manage to bring out The Demon King, it would be even better.

#2 No moment of Bliss yet

Alexa Bliss is slowly but surely bouncing back from whatever the Fiend business was. Every week, she is getting closer to becoming The Goddess of WWE again.

Despite that, she doesn't have her name on the WrestleMania card yet. Given how her character arc is going, Bliss should get a featured match that could help her take it further. Having her back allows for the women's division to have one more elite competitor.

#1 Rollins is not rolling at 'Mania

Rollins still finds himself without anything planned for 'Mania

In his desperation to get something to do at WrestleMania, Seth' Freakin' Rollins tried to hijack Kevin Owens' idea. He failed to get him to agree and ended up losing the match that dictated the winner would have the show with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

As it stands, Rollins doesn't have anything planned for 'Mania. WWE is using this storyline very well, and the coming days will be exciting. They will definitely give The Visionary a high-profile match, but with whom is the question that will be answered soon.

