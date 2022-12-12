Could a major change be on the horizon for WWE RAW's Asuka? If her posts on Twitter are any indication, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be experiencing major changes in the near future.

Asuka has seemingly been venting her frustrations over her continued losses by Tweeting over and over. The former RAW Women's Champion even went as far as to say goodbye, worrying some on Twitter while confusing most others.

Supposing that Asuka's Tweets are all character-driven and she's not struggling emotionally in real-life or leaving World Wrestling Entertainment, the Empress Of Tomorrow could be teasing a massive heel turn. Thanks to her role in the company and her past, there are several intriguing ways the former NXT Women's Champion could turn to the dark side.

If Asuka is turning heel, how might it be done? She could betray a close friend that many are expecting to be the one who turns heel. Alternatively, she may be targeted by a spooky superstar. Of course, there's always the chance that she channels an old persona and brings it to Monday Night RAW.

Below are five ways Asuka could turn heel in WWE and even reveal Kana.

#5. She could revert back to her Kana persona

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka Verstossen sei auf ewig,

Verlassen sei auf ewig,

Zertrümmert sei'n auf ewig

Alle Bande der Natur.



Disowned may you be forever,

Abandoned may you be forever,

Destroyed be forever

Verstossen sei auf ewig,

Verlassen sei auf ewig,

Zertrümmert sei'n auf ewig

Alle Bande der Natur.



Disowned may you be forever,

Abandoned may you be forever,

Destroyed be forever

All the bonds of nature.

Many fans know Asuka as the loud but happy-go-lucky star of Monday Night RAW. While she has an over-the-top and bubbly attitude, that isn't how she was always portrayed. There was once a much darker side to The Empress Of Tomorrow.

Even on NXT, Asuka showed a more aggressive and fierce side of herself, but it was before joining WWE that she was truly at her darkest. Back when Asuka wrestled under the name Kana, she had a vicious mean streak.

Kana wore menacing makeup and face paint. She also surrounded herself with dark imagery such as skulls. There's a chance that Asuka's recent posts, all dating back to her time as Kana, could mean that persona will be returning. If Asuka's Kana gimmick does return, the rest of the locker room should be fearful.

#4. Asuka could shockingly betray Alexa Bliss

Asuka and Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has shown sides of jealousy and perhaps even subtle hints of darkness in recent weeks. She didn't seem thrilled while standing with her partners at Survivor Series WarGames and continued to stare at Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship for an uncomfortable amount of time.

Many fans believe Alexa may turn heel in the near future, but WWE may go a different direction to subvert expectations. Instead of Alexa Bliss embracing her inner villain to target Belair, Asuka may betray her own tag team partner.

While Bliss and Asuka did manage to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles together, they were unable to hold onto the gold. The Japanese star may see their failures along with Alexa potentially becoming the number one contender as reason to betray her friend and tag team partner.

#3. The former champion could lash out at the audience

One of Asuka's Tweets teasing her personality change was particularly interesting, albeit vague. She discussed not caring about respect following her loss in a Triple Threat Match on WWE RAW. You can check out her Tweet below.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka I don't want respect. I have never wanted to be respected.

I don't care about that.

I don't want respect. I have never wanted to be respected.

I don't care about that.

I'm going to listen to the new Metallica song and go to bed.

There's a chance that Asuka is going to lash out at the WWE audience. If she doesn't care about winning their respect, she may decide that their cheers and admiration mean nothing.

Could Asuka cut a scathing promo, possibly even in Japanese, on the audience during a live episode of Monday Night RAW? The sudden shift in attitude could make for compelling television.

#2. Asuka could turn heel on WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss

As noted earlier on this list, many believe that Alexa Bliss will turn heel and attempt to become RAW Women's Champion. While a fun subversion is to have Asuka turn on Bliss, an even bigger moment could come from The Empress Of Tomorrow turning on Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE is arguably the top female star in the company, while Asuka is debatably the very best. Her in-ring skills and aura are at the next level. There's a reason why she's been so successful in Japan, on NXT, and as part of the main roster.

Given the skill level of both women, a serious feud between the two could be extremely entertaining. Asuka may betray Belair, and a rivalry between the former partners could make for incredible television each Monday.

#1. She could be the one who's actually being targeted by Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt and his fireflies

WWE may have the perfect way to turn Asuka heel and potentially reveal a modern version of Kana. For weeks now, power has dimmed or spooky logos have appeared during segments with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Fans have naturally operated under the assumption that Bray Wyatt was targeting his former partner.

While that approach is logical, what if Bray is actually targeting Asuka instead? The Kana character is much darker than the Asuka fans know from recent years, and it would work perfectly alongside The Eater Of Worlds and the rumored Wyatt 6.

Asuka is extremely talented and a darker, more vicious side of her will only further add to her incredible legacy. Uniting with Wyatt or a potential stable that opposes Wyatt will offer her plenty of screen time in a top angle. Regardless of how the two could be paired up on screen, fans would be hooked.

