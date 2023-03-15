Surprising popularity, heel rumored for big push - 5 reasons why LA Knight should face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39 

Could LA Knight have a massive match at WWE WrestleMania 39? There has been speculation in recent days that The Megastar could lock horns with an all-time great in Stone Cold Steve Austin at the event.

The Texas Rattlesnake returned to World Wrestling Entertainment a year ago to compete at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens. Ever since his monumental return, fans have been curious about another potential bout, LA Knight vs. Steve Austin, one of the more frequently discussed matches in recent days.

Fans clearly like the idea of Austin vs. Knight, as when LA teased a WrestleMania bout, many suggested the proposed match on social media. However, there's a chance that there are some members of the WWE Universe who aren't yet sold on why the bout should take place.

There are a number of compelling reasons why LA Knight would be a perfect fit for Steve Austin and why a match between the two at WrestleMania 39 is logical. This includes their respective popularity, Knight's wrestling style, & more.

Below are five reasons why LA Knight should face Stone Cold Steve Austin at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. LA Knight is allegedly in for a big push

LA Knight struggled once he joined WWE's main roster. He was no longer the cocky persona fans knew and loved, but instead served as a manager for Mace & Mansoor. The Maximum Male Models were introduced by Knight, who is now working under the new name Max Dupri.

Thankfully, his time as an agent for the Maximum Male Models was short-lived, and now he's on his own. Things are looking up for the former IMPACT World Champion as well. According to reports, Triple H is high on The Megastar, as he'll be receiving a big push this year.

If Knight really is set for a big push, what better way to establish him as a top star than to have him rub shoulders with Stone Cold Steve Austin? The Texas Rattlesnake is arguably the biggest star of all time, so the two clashing will prove LA's push is truly in effect.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin is a massive star

As noted, Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the biggest star in WWE history. Some fans could point to Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena for their success throughout their own eras, but it could be argued that nobody has reached the heights of Austin in his prime.

Given Austin's immense popularity and incomparable legacy, WWE surely wants the Hall of Famer world champion to compete at The Show of Shows. Be it in a match promoted ahead of time or as a shocking surprise for fans all over the world, the company would do almost anything to have Austin on their big event.

If World Wrestling Entertainment is adamant about having Stone Cold Steve Austin compete at WrestleMania, he should absolutely wrestle LA Knight. Austin's immense popularity alone will be worth booking the match for, regardless of how anybody feels about The Megastar.

#3. Knight's style likely won't injure The Texas Rattlesnake

LA Knight is an interesting professional wrestler. In many ways, he's a throwback to the Attitude Era. His persona, mannerisms, and general swagger feels like something fans would love and embrace in 1999 but retooled in 2023.

It isn't just his charisma and catchphrases, however. LA Knight even wrestles a throwback style. While he can do impressive feats of athleticism, such as the leap, most of The Megastar's offense in WWE is safe and traditional.

A basic offensive repertoire, based primarily around punches & kicks, is exactly what Austin needs. The WWE Hall of Famer has a history of injuries, especially with his neck. Stone Cold shouldn't take a bunch of high-impact moves. LA Knight is the perfect person to have a safe bout with.

#2. Knight is getting more popular in WWE by the week

As noted, LA Knight's start in WWE wasn't exactly promising. While he had a good run on NXT, as soon as he joined Friday Night SmackDown, he became Max Dupri. The gimmick didn't work, and nobody seemed to like it. Once Triple H took over creative, however, the Dupri name and gimmick were quickly dropped, and LA Knight was reborn.

While fans familiar with Knight's work were thrilled to see him return to his old self, many others were still skeptical. They didn't know what the former stable leader could really do. Thankfully, week after week, fans are learning about the immense quality of LA Knight.

Given the fan participation in his promos and the pops Knight receives when he comes out, the WWE Universe is getting behind the star. With his popularity continuing to grow, he should absolutely fight Steve Austin at WrestleMania. The promotion needs to capitalize on the rising fanfare.

#1. A loss won't hurt LA Knight

Perhaps the biggest & more important reason why LA Knight should wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania has little to do with the bout itself. The goal is to have Austin beat somebody up, drink some beers, and receive a massive ovation from the audience.

While the bout itself doesn't mean much, the moment will live on forever. Austin needs to wipe the mat with his opponent, and he can do exactly that with LA Knight. While doing so may hurt the credibility of some stars, Knight could get away with the loss.

LA has incredible mic skills. Even if he's decimated by Austin, he will be able to talk his way out of it and either make fans forget it happened or use the loss to further establish himself as a top villain in the company. Knight should fight Stone Cold at WrestleMania because it won't hurt him if he loses.

