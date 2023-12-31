Surprising rivalry for Seth Rollins to kickoff, Royal Rumble announcement? - 4 things Andrade can potentially do on WWE RAW: Day 1

WWE RAW: Day 1 is rapidly appraching. The program set to air on Monday is a special edition of the red brand that will serve as if it were a televised premium live event. Several big matches have already been confirmed for the show, but there's a chance a major return could also take place.

There have long been rumors regarding Andrade El Idolo, known to World Wrestling Entertainment fans as just Andrade, wanting out of his All Elite Wrestling contract. Reports began swirling yesterday in the lead up to AEW Worlds End that his contract would expire at the end of 2023.

Tony Khan himself later seemingly confirmed the reports. The former United States Champion is no longer part of All Elite Wrestling as of later tonight. This naturally leads to speculation over his immediate future. In the initial report, it was suggested he could return to the Triple H-led promotion and soon.

Supposing Andrade is truly returning to WWE and it will happen at RAW Day 1, what might he do? This article will dive into a handful of exciting ways the talented performer could return at the big television event.

Below are four things Andrade can potentially do on WWE RAW: Day 1.

#4. He could appear in the crowd during WWE RAW: Day 1

Expand Tweet

Triple H was the leader of the NXT brand for many years. The WWE official made a lot of exciting moves and creative decisions that went on to influence the main roster for years to come. One of the exciting NXT tropes could be used on Monday Night RAW.

Oftentimes, Triple H would have special guests appear in the crowd at NXT TakeOver events. This could be a legend or main roster star, which is always fun. More interestingly, however, is when newly signed or returning former WWE Superstars would appear. This would leave fans excited and curious over what was to come.

Given his history with the concept, Triple H may do it again on RAW Day 1. Andrade could be shown sitting ringside for a major match, such as the World Heavyweight Championship bout, with the announcers revealing he has re-signed with the promotion.

#3. Andrade could have a banger return match

Chad Gable in Germany

For fans unaware of Andrade, he is a fantastic pro wrestler. He has a lot of charisma, but admittedly, his mic work isn't necessarily his strongest attribute. This could be partially attributed to English not being his primary language.

Regardless, whether someone may enjoy his work on the microphone or not, there's no denying that Andrade is arguably one of the best pro wrestlers in the world. His in-ring skills, in particular, is almost unmatched. WWE could absolutely use somebody capable of fantastic matches.

With great wrestling being Andrade's calling card to a degree, he could return to WWE by giving fans an immediate banger. A match with Chad Gable, for example, could easily be one of the best matches of the year.

The two could tear it up on Day 1 and set a major bar that many may be unable to reach. Alternatively, the likes of Johnny Gargano, Ivar, or Gunther could be exciting opponents.

#2. He could attack Seth Rollins and start a feud with The Visionary

Seth Rollins

As noted, a major World Heavyweight Championship match is scheduled for WWE RAW: Day 1. The show will see Seth Rollins defend his coveted prize against a man he's recently defeated, Drew McIntyre.

The story behind the bout is interesting. McIntyre has become more and more aggressive over the past several months. When he and Seth clashed intially, Drew could still be classified as a babyface. Now, however, he has become a vicious heel in WWE, and his story has become quite compelling.

There's a chance that Drew McIntyre could win the title, but the odds are still in Seth's favor. Regardless of the outcome of the match, however, Rollins could be attacked by Andrade. This could then set up a feud between Seth and the returning star heading into the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#1. Andrade could announce himself as part of the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Expand Tweet

Speaking of the 2024 Royal Rumble, the big WWE event is rapidly approaching. The big show will be held on Saturday, January 27th, 2024. It will take place live from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

So far, just a handful of matches have been confirmed. One bout announced is the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which will feature 30 male superstars competing for a world title opportunity at WrestleMania. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are both confirmed for the match.

There's a chance that if Andrade appears on RAW Day 1, the former United States Champion may reveal he's entering the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Seemingly, every superstar wants to battle Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins for a world title and Andrade is unlikely to be any different.

