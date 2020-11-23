WWE Survivor Series 2020: 3 Superstars who flopped and 4 who impressed – Roman Reigns' cruel plan, Seth Rollins makes big mistake (Nov 22nd, 2020)

WWE Survivor Series 2020 would have been an average pay-per-view if not for the brilliant main event and an emotional farewell to The Undertaker. The brand wars ended with RAW proving itself to be the more dominant brand. We saw some of the best Superstars lock horns in matches that would remain memorable for a variety of reasons.

The traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination matches had a few surprises in store. The men’s team representing RAW completely destroyed Team SmackDown as they had an impressive clean sweep over the Blue brand. The women’s match ended on a shocking note after Lana emerged as the sole survivor and got the victory for RAW.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who flopped at Survivor Series and those who impressed. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#4 Impressed at Survivor Series: AJ Styles

AJ Styles showed why he is Phenomenal

The opening match of Survivor Series saw the five-man team from RAW and SmackDown engage in the traditional five-on-five elimination match. The Superstars from the Red brand managed to get on the same page before the show and picked a huge victory over their counterparts. AJ Styles, the self-appointed leader of RAW’s team, ultimately came through and led his men to a memorable win.

Styles was also a standout performer in this entire match, especially if you watch his battle against Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. He was dominant against all the opponents that he faced, and was an architect behind several impressive spots. The closing moments of the match saw him engage in an excellent duel with Jey Uso – the only member who was left from SmackDown’s Survivor Series team.

This victory was great for the Red brand, but it was equally, if not more, big for AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has not been involved in compelling feuds for a while now. Leading RAW to a clean sweep over SmackDown at Survivor Series will now help him further extend his claim as a leader on the Red brand.

Styles can use this dominant performance at Survivor Series to eventually challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. In fact, he doesn’t even need to win this rivalry. It would just be the right way to use someone as talented Styles who guarantees an entertaining feud, with or without a title. Moreover, McIntyre will benefit immensely from a well-narrated rivalry against a former world champion.