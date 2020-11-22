Survivor Series 2020: 5 WWE Superstars who could return at the PPV

We are all set for this year’s edition of WWE Survivor Series. From the much-awaited clash between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to The Undertaker’s Final Farewell, there seems to be an exciting show lined up for the fans at the upcoming pay-per-view. In addition to that, we have two promising traditional five-on-five matches where top Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will battle it out for brand supremacy.

Survivor Series will be the last of WWE’s big four pay-per-views of the year. Hence, the WWE Universe can’t be blamed for expecting a few surprises on the show. From several WWE legends to former champions, there are a lot of names that could be in attendance at Survivor Series.

In this article, we will take a look at the list of WWE Superstars who could return at Survivor Series 2020. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Could return at Survivor Series 2020: Kane

They both share a true bond of brotherhood

WWE Superstar Kane is one of the most celebrated characters in the promotion’s history. A large part of his career has been tied to none other than The Undertaker. Together, they were The Brothers of Destruction and took their tag team name in a quite literal sense when they stepped inside the ring. It would be epic to see both the brothers reunite at Survivor Series on Sunday night.

From their extremely personal rivalry to trusting each other with their life, Kane and Undertaker account for one of the best kayfabe brotherhoods that we have ever witnessed. In fact, their bond extends well beyond the limitations of the squared circle with both Superstars sharing a great bond in personal life as well.

Hence, it is expected that Kane will certainly be a part of Undertaker’s Final Farewell from WWE that is set to transpire at Survivor Series. Both of them have shared a lot of memories, and it would be great for him to be present when Undertaker’s bids farewell to the business. After all, he has been an important part of The Phenom’s most iconic storylines in WWE history.

We have also come across backstage rumors about ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt’s intentions to attack The Undertaker during this segment. Since The Fiend loves to prey on the ‘legends’ of the business, it would be great for The Deadman to have his most trusted ally by his side inside the ring. Thus, Kane tops our list of possible returns at Survivor Series this year.