Survivor Series 2021 : 5 potential finishes for RK-Bro vs The Usos

In a matter of days, two of the biggest tag teams on the current WWE roster will lock horns at Survivor Series 2021. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SamckDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will look to outdo each other for brand supremacy.

Both teams have been equally impressive on their respective brands, with Randy Orton and Riddle feuding with The Hurt Business and AJ Styles & Omos since claiming gold at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, seven-time tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso hold the sixth-longest reign as champions in WWE with 202+ days.

On Monday Night RAW, the two teams squared off in a six-man tag match, with Big E teaming up with RK-Bro and Seth Rollins joining forces with The Usos. The latter emerged victorious when Seth Rollins rolled up Riddle for the pinfall. This led to a fuming Randy Orton delivering an RKO to Jey Uso after the bout.

Speaking of Randy Orton, The Viper is set to create history at the Survivor Series on Sunday with his 177th pay-per-view match breaking WWE Hall of Famer Kane's record, which stood at 176.

With so much motivation, the 14-time World Champion will surely try to make RAW the dominating brand at the pay-per-view. Here we look at five potential finishes for this classic bout between RK-Bro and The Usos at Survivor Series 2021:

#5 Randy Orton's RKO wins it for RK-Bro at Survivor Series

Randy Orton is called Mr. Survivor Series for a reason. The Viper was the sole survivor in his first three Traditional Survivor Series Elimination matches after debuting at the event in 2003.

Apart from excelling in tag team competitions, he excelled as a singles competitor at this pay-per-view. The Apex Predator will look to keep up his record by nailing Jimmy Uso with the RKO to pick up the win.

Having already handed a lethal RKO to Jey on the latest edition of RAW, it could now be Jimmy's turn.

