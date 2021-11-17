Survivor Series 2021: 5 potential finishes for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

Survivor Series 2021 will feature a classic bout this Sunday as one of SmackDown's finest, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura goes head-to-head against one of the fastest rising superstars on RAW, United States Champion Damian Priest.

This Champion vs. Champion match will hold immense importance for both superstars as they look to cement their respective brands as number one in WWE.

The Artist has recently been in a feud with Happy Corbin on the Blue Brand, who is the number one contender for Nakamura's IC title.

The Archer of Infamy, on the other hand, has shown a more destructive side of late, annihilating former Retribution member T-BAR on two consecutive episodes of RAW. Priest also has his hands full with his latest challenger Apollo Crews waiting in the wings.

The Survivor Series contest between RAW and SmackDown's respective mid-card champions will be an epic first as both will look to outdo the other with their amazing arsenal and unparalleled competitive spirit. With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential finishes for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest:

#5 Damian Priest destroys Shinsuke Nakamura with The Reckoning at Survivor Series

The Reckoning is one of the most lethal finishing moves in WWE.

Damian Priest has used this maneuver with great effect to conquer numerous opponents during his time at NXT and recently on RAW in legends like Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

If The Archer of Infamy is able to hit his finisher on Shinsuke Nakamura, it will certainly spell curtains for the Intercontinental Champion, giving the reigning United States Champion a well-deserved win at Survivor Series.

One also won't be surprised if Priest unleashes his vicious side on Nakamura after the contest, as seen on RAW in the recent past.

