Suspended stars make huge return, new contenders crowned - 5 potential finishes for the Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown brings a do-or-die situation for eight women. Due to Gigi Dolin suffering an injury, Toxic Attraction can no longer compete in the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. As a result, four teams will fight for one last chance to advance, and the winners will face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez later that night.

All four teams included in the Second Chance Fatal 4-Way tag team match previously failed to advance in the tournament. Tamina and Dana Brooke lost to Dakota Kai and IYO SKY earlier this month on Monday Night RAW. Xia Li and Shotzi failed to defeat Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were outclassed by Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Lastly, Sonya Deville and Natalya lost to Toxic Attraction before Gigi Dolin suffered a concussion.

What will happen when four tandems fight for one last chance to advance in the coveted Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament? How will the bout end? Could a surprise fifth team join the fray?

Below are five potential finishes for the Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Tamina and Dana Brooke may shock the world by winning on WWE SmackDown

Dana Brooke and Tamina

Tamina and Dana Brooke aren't the favorites heading into the Second Chance Fatal 4-Way on WWE SmackDown. The two have been rivals on RAW for quite some time, and their pairing is questionable at best.

Brooke and Tamina were the first team to lose in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. In the first match of the first round, the duo was defeated by IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Despite their loss, they aren't entirely hopeless.

The powerhouse team has a fair chance of securing a place in the tournament as both stars have held championship gold in the past. They may pick up an upset win on WWE Smackdown and establish themselves as credible contenders for the vacant titles.

#4. Xia Li and Shotzi may get on the same page and pick up a big win

Xia Li and Shotzi may not initially appear to have much in common. Their personalities are pretty different, and both stars carry themselves in their own unique way. However, one thing that does bond the two is that both are incredibly underrated and underutilized on the company's main roster.

The two talented superstars took on Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. They ultimately fell short and lost to the slightly more experienced team.

If Li and Shotzi manage to win on WWE SmackDown, it will likely come down to strikes. Both women hit hard, and Li is known to dominate her opponents during their matches. The fact that they could potentially have a rematch with Aliyah and Rodriguez might motivate the pair even more.

If they win the Second Chance Fatal 4-Way, they could avenge their loss against their adversaries and advance to the finals. Xia Li and Shotzi getting a pinfall victory over one of their opponents on Friday seem highly likely.

#3. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. may use their experience to move ahead on WWE SmackDown

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

Of the four teams announced for the Second Chance Fatal 4-Way tag team match on WWE SmackDown, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. have the most experience as a unit. The Scottish superstars have history dating back almost fifteen years in the wrestling business.

In 2009, the two wrestled against each other in Scotland. Over the next several years, they shared the ring in Scotland and England before going their separate ways once Nikki signed with WWE.

The two stars have only teamed up together a handful of times on television, but the pair may have enough experience to win their match on WWE SmackDown. Doudrop is a powerhouse, and the other women involved will have trouble besting her during the contest.

Despite Nikki's antics, she's one of the women's division's most accomplished tag team wrestlers. The pair may battle Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez and outclass them later in the night on WWE SmackDown.

#2. Natalya and Sonya Deville may cheat to advance to the semifinals

Sonya Deville and Natalya haven't had much experience as a duo. Their lack of experience as a team likely put them at an immediate disadvantage in the tournament. However, things soon became messier for the devious duo.

The Jersey Devil and The Queen of Harts were scheduled to face off against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark from NXT on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Due to Zoey's injury, the pair ended up battling the much more experienced team of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. They had little time to prepare for their opponents and ultimately failed to advance in the tournament.

With Natalya and Deville having time to prepare for their opponents, they may end up winning the Second Chance Fataly 4-Way match. Natalya is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Sonya Deville is no stranger to tag team wrestling. Don't be surprised if this devious duo walks away with a win.

#1. Sasha Banks and Naomi may be added to the match and win on WWE SmackDown

Naomi and Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Naomi could potentially be added to the Fatal 4-Way match on WWE SmackDown. The two superstars haven't appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment since walking out of a RAW event earlier this year.

When The Boss & Glow left, they were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Due to their exit, the titles were vacated, and the tandem was suspended indefinitely. Since then, Vince McMahon has retired from professional wrestling, and Triple H has taken over creative and talent relations duties.

If Hunter and Stephanie McMahon have smoothed things over with the former champions, their return to the company could be impending. With Gigi Dolin's injury, now may be the time to insert them back into the show. If Banks and Naomi are added to the bout, they'll surely pick up the win and move on in the tournament on this week's SmackDown.

Speaking of WWE SmackDown, click here for five possible finishes for Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh