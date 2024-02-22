Sylvester Stallone to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024? Exploring why it's likely

Sylvester Stallone is just one of the many mainstream names who crossed paths with WWE in the past, and he could further solidify his legendary status through the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, recent reports indicate this might happen.

Many are familiar with Sylvester Stallone as an actor who played iconic characters from successful movie franchises like Rocky Balboa, The Expendables, Rambo, and much more. However, he also made a name for himself as a wrestling fan, especially WWE. From the looks of it, the company could elevate his status as more than just a fan.

A report from WrestleVotes noted that WWE may be interested in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone in some form for WrestleMania 40. Communication remains unclear, but there is hope.

Since he is best known for Rocky, the company may have thought about him as the film has a deep association with Philadelphia, the location of this year's 'Mania. With this in mind, it's possible that it could also induct him into the company's Hall of Fame in the Celebrity Wing category.

The 77-year-old may not have wrestled in the ring like other celebrities, but he was involved with the company in various capacities. In 2005, he appeared in the WWE Hall of Fame to induct his friend, the legendary Hulk Hogan. Nineteen years later, it could be the latter's turn to induct the Hollywood megastar.

Although Sylvester is a fan, his presence in the film industry has inspired multiple professional wrestlers. The most notable is Hall of Famer Edge (AKA Adam Copeland), who shared that he grew a soft spot for Stallone due to the actor's story and how he looked like the wrestler's uncle.

How did Sylvester Stallone and Hulk Hogan become friends?

Sylvester Stallone and Hulk Hogan at the 2005 WWE Hall of Fame

The friendship between Sylvester and Hulk began in the late 70s after the actor called Hogan to be part of Rocky III as Thunderlips, which came out in 1982. The Hall of Famer previously shared that Vince McMahon Sr. prohibited wrestlers from accepting movie roles. As a result, when Hulk decided to accept the role, Vince Sr. fired him and threatened the legend that he wouldn't ever work for the company again.

Hulk returned in 1983 after Vince McMahon bought the company from his father. Although he returned to work as a wrestler, he remained friends with his former co-star. Hulk even stated that his role in Rocky III helped people become interested in the sport.

Are there already inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024?

As of this writing, the Stamford-based promotion still doesn't have any inductees for this year's Hall of Fame. However, there is already a time and place, which will be on March 5, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center.

It would be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion and the Hollywood actor come together for the upcoming WrestleMania event.

Should Sylvester Stallone be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? Share your views in the comments section below.

