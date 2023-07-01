Tension within the Judgment Day; Rhea Ripley attacks own teammate - Is the faction falling apart at WWE Money in the Bank?

The Judgment Day has been the dominant faction for quite some time in WWE, and it's a big factor heading into Money in the Bank. Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest have all done an excellent job making fans care about the group. Heading into Money in the Bank, each star has a separate storyline going on at the moment. Unspoken in the background, like a dirty family secret, lies a lot of tension.

Fans have been speculating about the faction splitting up for quite some time, and the hints have never been clearer than they are right now. Over the last few weeks, the tension has been rising within the group.

It all started when Damian Priest was set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and said he didn't need the support of anyone else from his faction. Balor's immediate look at him was all that fans needed to see to know things were not okay. The continued issues between the two were also seen in the following weeks, with Priest looking more and more like he might turn babyface soon.

Rhea Ripley's concerned look also spoke volumes, making it clear that all was not well within the group.

Another star was soon added to the mix, with Balor speaking to a recent call-up to the main roster, JD McDonagh. When Priest turned up, the discussion between the two ended very quickly, leading to speculation that McDonagh was being considered as an addition to the group instead of the former United States Champion.

As if all of this was not considered enough, there's been some miscommunication between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio ahead of Money in the Bank as well. While the two are still as close as can be, at a recent WWE live event, Seth Rollins was able to trick Ripley into hitting Dominik with a DDT. This may not mean anything at this moment, but with all the tension within the group, more might be coming.

The Judgment Day are together for now, but with each star going after what they want at Money in the Bank, will they end the night as a successful faction? Only time will tell.

Natalya said that Judgment Day's Dominik was disrespectful to her during her match against Rhea Ripley

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Natalya spoke about Judgment Day. She talked about how Dominik was disrespectful to her during her match against Ripley and turned the match against her.

"Dom was disrespectful to me, but not in the same way he was disrespectful to his dad. But he was just saying things that were rude. Like, 'you're not on Mami's level, you suck, and you don't belong here; you've only gotten here because of your family.' Those were some of the things he was saying to me. So I just turned around and took my eyes off Rhea, and that's why I'm so upset because I did not stay focused, and I let something special slip through my fingers," said Natalya. [5:26 - 5:54]

Clearly, a lot can go down this week at Money in the Bank. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what finally happens to Judgment Day.

Do you think Judgment Day will survive Money in the Bank? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

