Tessa Blanchard: Who was the husband of the former WWE star?

It was recently announced that Tessa Blanchard split up with her husband and fellow wrestler Daga. Like the former, he has appeared in numerous independent wrestling promotions and has shared the ring with each other in the past.

Born Miguel Angel Olivo Castro, he is best known for his time in AAA and IMPACT Wrestling. He began wrestling in 2009 at the International Wrestling Revolution Group, spending some time there before appearing at better-known promotions.

Daga then appeared on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in 2011 and became a regular wrestler for the promotion the following year. He left the promotion in 2017 and was announced in February 2019 to start appearing regularly on MLW, but he didn't stay long as he was released in June.

Daga returned to AAA in 2019 and also debuted at IMPACT Wrestling. He left the latter promotion in 2020 but continued wrestling for various independent promotions as of today.

Tessa Blanchard and Daga announced their engagement in November 2019 and married in August 2020. However, the romance between the two has since ended. In a joint statement posted on their Instagram account, the former IMPACT stars announced their divorce:

"After considerable thought, reflection, and mixed emotions, we have decided to separate. We are two strong-willed, hard-working, and resilient people who hold nothing but love for each other. As painful as divorce is, we are thankful that no infidelity or other interests were involved in our decision, and we are parting as friends." A part of their statement read

The daughter of Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard has appeared in WWE on several occasions. In 2016, she faced Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Carmella at NXT, where Tessa lost all three. She also competed in 2017 as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament but was defeated by Kairi Sane.

Did Tessa Blanchard have other prior husbands before Daga?

The 27-year-old didn't have any prior husbands before Daga, but she did date current WWE star Ricochet in the past. The two were quite open about their relationship but separated in 2018.

Despite competing in multiple matches in the past, Tessa Blanchard never signed with the Stamford-based promotion. It was rumored that WWE didn't sign her in 2017 because of her attitude problems and even an altercation with her ex. However, she has since denied these rumors:

“I really don’t know where the story started, but it’s a bit humorous. As cool as would have been to workout at the PC after the MYC (Mae Young Classic) and create some scene with my ex…I wasn’t there and it never happened.”

It remains to be seen whether Tessa Blanchard will remain behind the spotlight for a while after recent events or if she will continue competing inside the ring.

