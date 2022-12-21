"That's so f**ked up" - When WWE legend The Rock revealed 'what's wrong with his abs'

Despite retiring from WWE nearly 18 years ago, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) is still in impressive shape. The 50-year-old is now one of the fittest actors in Hollywood. However, his abs' seemingly awkward shape has confused fans.

During an interview with Wired in August 2021, The Rock reviewed the most searched questions about him on Google. One of the questions was: "What's wrong with The Rock's abs?"

"That's so f**ked up [laughs]. There's nothing wrong with them. No, here's the thing... The problem was, which a lot of people don't know, I tore in a wrestling match, I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis. It went bang in a wrestling match. And then what that did, that cause a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery, of a tear, a tear, and a tear. Yeah, so they're not like perfect abs," Johnson said. [8:17 - 9:05]

The Rock suffered this injury in 2013 during his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29. The bout saw The Leader of the Cenation defeat The Great One to capture the WWE Championship.

Will The Rock face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Since 2016, The Rock has not competed inside a WWE ring. His last bout came at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan. However, recent reports have suggested that The Great One could return next year to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Hall of Famer Booker T said that The Rock could be the one to dethrone Reigns:

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?" Booker said. [19:54 - 20:13]

