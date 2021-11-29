5 Best retirement matches in WWE history 

Many WWE Hall of Famers have wrestled with their immorality in figuring out the right time to call it quits. Retirement is never easy for a professional wrestler. These competitors have battled in many different stipulations, whether it be inside a steel cage or in the high-risk element of a ladder match. However, there may not be a more feared match type than a retirement match.

Sometimes, it could be due to a bitter rivalry or for a superstar that is winding down their time inside the squared circle. WWE has presented quite a few stellar retirement matches that usually take place either on pay-per-view or even at The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

There have also been some duds under this stipulation, like Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin or Triple H vs. Batista at WrestleMania 35. However, the quality of the better bouts supercedes all of this. In this article, let's take a look at the five best retirement matches in WWE history.

#5. Lita vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship (Unforgiven 2006)

WWE has seen a renaissance in their women's division over the past few years. The Divas era outstayed their welcome and in came a surplus of talented women who wanted to be known for their in-ring skills over their looks. Prior to the "Women's Revolution" as it would be coined, the feud between Trish Stratus and Lita broke norms and delivered quality on a consistent basis.

By 2006, Stratus had accomplished so much in her career. She was a six-time WWE Women's Champion and stood as the face of the division for the past five years. She finally wanted to retire and was looking to finish on top by winning the gold one more time. The stage was set for Unforgiven 2006 where Trish faced the reigning champion and arch-rival, Lita.

The pay-per-view took place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which is the hometown of Trish Stratus. This added to the emotion in this match. These two women had become superstars and legendary figures in women's wrestling opposite one another. The first women's main event on RAW and countless battles went into this one evening at Unforgiven 2006.

The hometown hero pulled another Canadian legend, Bret "The Hitman" Hart's Sharpshooter, to submit Lita and win her record-breaking seventh WWE Women's Championship. The post-match celebration showed how much this night meant to Stratus. It was an epic encounter that felt important and left a lasting memory that fans will never forget.

