5 best trilogies in WWE history

WWE has a rich history of some of its biggest superstars squaring off in trilogies. It's an often-used trope that has seen the company go through an entire series in a matter of months and sometimes weeks. However, there have been times when WWE crafted compelling stories, helping elevate both individuals involved.

The iconic list of classic trilogies has often transcended elevating those involved, impacting the business for years to come. It can shift how the audience views an entire division or the company as a whole. These trilogies in WWE have created legends.

The best-of-three winners usually live on with the fans. In this article, let's take a look at the five best trilogies in WWE history.

5. John Cena vs. AJ Styles (WWE 2016-2017)

John Cena was considered the standard-bearer of WWE for well over a decade. Whenever WWE introduces a new character with potential, a feud with the Face That Runs The Place is usually a litmus test for what their future would look like. Many of these superstars, like Nexus, Bray Wyatt, and Rusev, met their doom against Cena.

That's what made his trilogy of matches against AJ Styles so interesting. Styles was gaining popularity with the WWE Universe as a babyface, but the promotion decided to turn him heel and put him in a rivalry with John Cena.

Their first encounter was at Money In The Bank 2016, where AJ used help from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to defeat Cena. The tainted victory left a sour taste in many fans' mouths, but the rivalry didn't end. The rematch took place at SummerSlam 2016, which had a big match feel.

The two delivered an outstanding encounter that stands as one of the greatest SummerSlam matches in history. Styles won with a second Phenomenal Forearm. With two wins against Cena, Styles would go on to win the WWE Championship and successfully defend against both Cena and Dean Ambrose in a Triple Threat Match.

With the calendar changing to 2017, John Cena finally set his sights on beating Styles and claiming his 16th world title. At Royal Rumble 2017, Cena and Styles put on yet another excellent clash, where they hit big moves and had suspenseful near falls. Cena defeated Styles to win a record-tying WWE Championship. Their trilogy solidified AJ as a top guy and allowed him to shine.

