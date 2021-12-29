The 5 greatest feuds Bobby Lashley has had in WWE

Bobby Lashley had a banner year in 2021 after 15 years since his WWE debut. The All Mighty entered the year as the United States Champion and continued his reign with MVP and the Hurt Business by his side. In March, Lashley scored his biggest win by defeating The Miz for the WWE Championship.

The All Mighty stood on top of the Raw mountaintop for six months until Big E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Title. Lashley has firmly remained a top star for the promotion since then. 2022 should hold more success for the former WWE Champion, but can he match the greatness of some of his past rivalries?

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle One thing WWE got very right in 2021 was making Bobby Lashley the WWE Champion.



He was ready and didn't disappoint 🔥 One thing WWE got very right in 2021 was making Bobby Lashley the WWE Champion.He was ready and didn't disappoint 🔥 https://t.co/MQq5b3LA7D

Bobby Lashley has had two separate runs in WWE with plenty of tough opponents along the way. He has held the United States and Intercontinental Championships on two occasions each. His rivalries have reached certain levels of quality over his career. In this article, let's take a look at the five greatest feuds Bobby Lashley has had in WWE.

5) Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg at Summerslam⁉️ Goldberg has RETURNED!Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg at Summerslam⁉️ #WWERaw Goldberg has RETURNED! Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg at Summerslam⁉️ #WWERaw https://t.co/vDNT3mav9y

Bobby Lashley's awesome WWE Championship reign was riding high coming into the summer of 2021. Goldberg returned to the company and set his sights on the only prize he has been unable to claim. The WWE Hall of Famer confronted the All Mighty WWE Champion and challenged him to a match at SummerSlam 2021.

At the biggest party of the summer, Lashley defeated Goldberg via referee stoppage after the champion attacked the challenger's leg until he couldn't stand. The post-match outing made this feud personal when Goldberg's son Gage jumped on Bobby Lashley's back to stop his attack. The All Mighty chucked him off and applied the Hurt Lock to the young man.

Bobby Lashley crossed the line here and Goldberg wanted revenge. The former WCW Heavyweight Champion vowed to kill Lashley and challenged him to a No Holds Barred Match at Crown Jewel 2021. The two men met in a physically intense brawl that went all over ringside. Goldberg defeated Lashley with a spear off the stage through a table to finally settle the score.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith