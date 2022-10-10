A look at the 5 members of D-Generation X: Where are they now?

On WWE RAW this Monday, fans will gather to celebrate 25 years of D-Generation X when they throw themselves a brash birthday bash.

Coming off an intense Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia, WWE's Monday night show will roll into Brooklyn, where DX will reunite to bring back some iconic moments. The night will likely be filled with highlights and hijinks, the likes of which we are used to from this fabulous faction.

As a group, they are legendary. Not just by breaking the rules but by re-writing them in the process. As the wild ones of WWE, they thumbed their noses at the norm and forever left an indelible green mark all over sports entertainment.

As we prepare to look back on the legacy of D-Generation X, let's take a look at the members of the group - then and now.

#5. Billy Gunn was a potent mix of power and personality

Long known as the heavy hitter of DX, Gunn was a physical anomaly. He was one of the strongest performers in WWE during his heyday, yet could move with the grace of someone half his size. He parlayed his success in the group into a long and fruitful career that continues today.

Although he is now under contract with All Elite Wrestling, the 11-time tag team champion was known mostly for being a member of D-Generation X and one-half of The New Age Outlaws. However, he also had a great singles run, winning the 1999 King of the Ring and holding the WWE Intercontinental Championship on one occasion.

Today, the ageless Gunn acts as the manager and mentor to the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed. The trio's act is one of the most popular in the promotion right now. Once again, even at 58 years of age, Billy Gunn continues to reinvent himself.

#4. The heart and soul of D-Generation X was X-Pac

Considered one of the groundbreaking light heavyweights of the 1990s, Sean Waltman went by several monikers during his time in wrestling. However, he is mainly known worldwide as X-Pac.

When Pac jumped from WCW to return to WWE and the waiting arms of D-Generation-X, it upped the game. With Triple H in charge, X-Pac became his lieutenant, while The New Age Outlaws handled a lot of the dirty work. With all due respect to the legendary Shawn Michaels, many fans and observers felt this second incarnation of the group was the best.

X-Pac was hosting a pretty successful podcast for some time until he pulled the plug a little over a year ago. He still wrestles, and attends conventions along with meet-and-greets shows.

There have also been rumors swirling that he could join WWE's creative team in some capacity now that Triple H has assumed power.

#3. Road Dogg had a sharp mind and the gift of gab

Brian Girard James will tell you that he's no technical wizard in the squared circle. But as The Road Dogg in D-Generation X, he didn't need to be. Instead, he did his job in the ring but was best known for his skills on the mic.

Dogg's sing-song style when he introduced the team or the faction had the fans rhythmically chanting along with him. As probably the best overall communicator in the group, he could bring a smile to everyone's face. But when he turned serious, he could lock the audience into his every word. He was a vital part of D-Generation X and helped to solidify their bad-boy image.

Today, he works alongside fellow stable members Shawn Michaels and Triple H as part of the promotion's creative team.

#2. Shawn Michaels has gone from a great wrestler to a great producer

Shawn Michaels was one of the finest performers in the history of professional wrestling, he transcends all eras. His excellence and athleticism were groundbreaking, as a generation of aspiring young wrestlers grew up wanting to be just like him.

He departed the company for several years after losing the WWE Championship to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14. The Heartbreak Kid then returned to be a part of all the forthcoming reunions. It seems fitting, as he's a founding member of the unit.

A two-time WWE Hall of Famer, HBK is a beloved face from the past who is now helping to shape the future. The former four-time world champion now has the title of Senior Vice President of Talent Development for WWE.

He's in charge of the NXT brand and will oversee the transition the brand is currently going through. Considering the success we have already seen, it's a sure bet that Michaels will keep a pipeline of talent flowing to the main roster.

#1. Triple H

In the early days of D-Generation X, Michaels was the face of the faction. It was as if, at times, Triple H and the late, great Chyna were just along for the ride and the rub.

But after The Showstopper's sudden departure, Hunter Hearst Helmsley grabbed the reigns and took DX on a different kind of ride. It was at that point that he became a true superstar. Under his leadership, D-Generation X would experience the most successful era of its existence.

As everyone knows, he is now the man in charge of WWE programming as the Chief Content Officer. Quite frankly, he's doing a great job at it, delivering some of the best content we have seen from World Wrestling Entertainment in years.

So Triple H will have extra reason to celebrate with his D-Generation X comrades on Monday night. His vision for the future seems to be taking hold, and it's got the entire WWE Universe buzzing. Right now, he isn't just The Game; he's the Chessmaster, and it appears that he's just now making his big moves.

There's still plenty more to come. The only question is... Are you ready?

