5 things that could happen during the DX 25th Anniversery Celebration on WWE RAW

Are you ready for a DX reunion? Because WWE RAW has two words for you this week: It's happening. WWE's Overgrown Adolescents of the Attitude Era will break it down once again to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the faction's formation.

D-Generation X, in any incarnation, has long been recognized as one of the greatest supergroups in sports entertainment history. They changed the face of professional wrestling forever by putting a sarcastic smirk on it. That indelible green mark they left all over the industry will be happily celebrated on Monday night.

Of course, things are much different now in 2022. Once considered the ultimate symbol of non-conformity, many of DX's members are now working in executive roles for WWE.

In other words, D-Generation X fought the law... and THEY won.

There promises to be a lot of love and laughter lavished upon these legends in Brooklyn this week. Here are five things that could happen during the DX Celebration on this upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

#5 - A return appearance by the famous DX Tank would be a great way to fire off the first shot of the show

When D-Generation X said they planned on going to war with Eric Bischoff and WCW, they weren't kidding. On April 27,1998, both RAW and Nitro took place in the Norfolk, Virginia area. So, the Green-and-Black Attack decided to go pay Ted Turner's boys a visit. Live on worldwide television, no less.

The DX Invasion of WCW Nitro is one of the funny and fond memories the group has provided over the years

They went so far as to drive an actual assault vehicle onto the property adjacent to The Scope arena, and dared the stars of World Championship Wrestling to come out and fight. Triple H had his willing troops, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, and The Road Dogg, decked out in camouflage and standing at the ready.

It was a brilliant move, and symbolically illustrated how WWE had turned the tide of the Monday Night Wars. It's also a memory that's been burned into the collective minds of the fans.

Since that fateful evening, the squad has busted out the DX Tank on a few occasions for reunions and special events. There's a good chance that it will make a cameo appearance on RAW. Perhaps to fire off a 25-gun salute to mark this momentous celebration.

#4 - Wristbands, glow sticks, and a healthy dose of shameless product placement

One of the staples of HBK and Triple H when they reformed the faction in the mid-2000's was the fact that they were constantly hawking D-Generation X merchandise.

It became one of the duo's standard running jokes. Everything from shirts to wristbands to hats and glow sticks were featured prominently in their promos and backstage vignettes. All prominently displayed the DX logo with a number of colorful phrases and images.

It was a blast watching the two best friends basically turn WWE programming into the DX Shopping Network. Hopefully, they will have a whole line of 25th anniversary swag to hawk once again. It just won't be the same if these guys aren't shilling some kind of product on this week's RAW.

#3 - Can we please see Shawn Michaels' superkick 'Stan' again?

In one of the most hilarious and random moments in WWE history, Shawn Michaels' unleashed a flurry of funny fury in the backstage area.

On Cyber Sunday 2006, Triple H said that Eric Bischoff had questioned just how controversial DX really was. Michaels' then expressed faux anger and disgust. He then turned and asked the production assistant standing to his right what his name was. The young man replied that his name was Stan.

Instantly and without warning, The Showstopper dropped Stan with a lethal dose of Sweet Chin Music. He then uttered one of the most quotable D-Generation X lines ever:

"SEE? I JUST KICKED STAN."

While it's likely not possible to get the original Stan (originally portrayed by current AEW star Shawn Spears), the folks in WWE's production team can definitely find a similar-looking substitute. It would be a great callback to witness on this very special night and would be absolutely uproarious.

And? It will most definitely be controversial.

#2 - DX will more than likely pay special tribute to WWE Hall of Famers Chyna and Rick Rude

When D-Generation X was inducted as a unit into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, there was a very special moment in which they all spoke about Chyna.

The crowd roared, as it was a long-held belief that The Ninth Wonder of the World had been blacklisted. Despite her groundbreaking career, it was feared that she would never assume her rightful place among her fellow immortals.

They were especially happy when they heard both Triple H and Sean Waltman - two men who were romantically linked to her at one time - give the late, great Joanie Laurer her proper respect. In some ways, it was a moment of closure for the WWE Universe.

There's a strong possibility that the accomplishments of Chyna and even fellow founding member Rick Rude will be acknowledged by their comrades. For different reasons, they both found themselves scorned by Vince McMahon himself.

That, naturally, left them somewhat estranged from the company. Neither was enshrined in the Hall of Fame until after their respective deaths. This is an example of the types of grudges the former boss used to grasp onto.

With new management and a fresh approach, it wouldn't be surprising to see both Chyna and The Ravishing One receive some sort of DX video tribute as part of the faction's festivities.

#1 - An emotional speech from Triple H

Considering all the ups and downs that he's been through over the last couple of years, this will be a crowning moment for The Game. He battled through heart problems that neccessitated major surgery. He now has a heart monitor implanted in his chest, but he seems to have bounced back stronger than ever.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Triple H will speak out for the first time about his health issues wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/tripl… Triple H will speak out for the first time about his health issues wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/tripl… https://t.co/u5xyIOBKrf

When you couple that with the roller coaster ride he has been on as an executive in WWE, there's plenty of reason for Triple H to say some special words on this incredible evening.

In just over a year, he saw his vision for NXT wiped away, witnessed his father-in-law and mentor fall due to personal scandal, and then had to be the one to try and clean up the mess. However, Triple H is up to the task. He's been more than admirable at it. He's been unstoppable.

Any true wrestling fan can tell you: DX was a very special group who changed pro wrestling and pop culture forever. They deserve to have at least one more brash bash in The City That Never Sleeps.

It's only fitting that the most powerful man in wrestling today just happens to be the one member who has also been part of D-Generation X for its entire 25 years. And now he's come full circle. He went all the way from stepping on the rules back then to rewriting them all today.

I guess that's the breaks, little man.

