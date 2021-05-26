The 7 greatest rematches in WWE history 

One of the biggest complaints about the current WWE product is the repetitive nature around rematches. Fans can go weeks of television seeing the same performers in the ring against one another to the point that it makes the audience not want to see the superstars involved. In the past, the company has shown that they can execute sequels to headline matches better than the originals though.

Whether it be at WrestleMania or any of the other major pay-per-views, huge rematches have been the bread and butter of WWE. There have been occasions where the company has used the original matchup to create bigger stakes for the rematch. There are other times where a new wrinkle is added to create greater interest in two superstars battling it out again.

With Karrion Kross about to encounter Finn Balor in a NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver rematch on tonight's NXT, it seems like an ideal time to look back on other historic sequel matches from the past. In this article, let's take a look at the seven greatest rematches in WWE history.

#7 Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker in a Career vs Streak Match (WWE WrestleMania 26)

The first entry is one of the greatest WrestleMania main events in history. At WrestleMania 25, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker put on an all-time classic that is considered among the best in WWE history. The two legends put together a sensational back and forth encounter that exceeded lofty expectations and overshadowed everything else at the event.

This tremendous contest became the catalyst for a fantastic buildup to the following year's WWE WrestleMania 26 main event. Shawn Michaels became obsessed with beating The Undertaker and ending the streak. His desperate pleas and attempts were on full display and captivated the fans on the road to the grandest stage of them all.

After HBK cost The Deadman his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2010, the Undertaker accepted Michaels' challenge only if he put his career on the line. This set the stage for greater stakes and a masterful main event in Phoenix, Arizona. The two men battled in a compelling saga inside the squared circle.

Shawn Michaels risked everything and put his body on the line to end Taker's streak. In the end, The Undertaker put down the defiant Heartbreak Kid with a climactic Tombstone to end Michaels' career. The only reason this classic ranks so low is because most fans would agree their WrestleMania 25 match is better than this one, but no one can deny this battle's place in WWE history.

