The Bloodline's final chapter to kickstart at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? WrestleMania build-up explored

The Bloodline is set for an exciting Road to WrestleMania, but some parts may begin at the WWE Elimination Chamber event. Roman Reigns is already known to have some rivals ahead of him. A couple of names include The Rock and Cody Rhodes. However, Jimmy Uso could face somebody very close to him.

The Usos were initially on the same plan of distancing themselves from Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline. However, Jimmy Uso had a change of heart and betrayed his brother instead at SummerSlam when Jey Uso almost defeated The Tribal Chief. They have since separated and are now working on two of WWE's brands, but their paths may cross ahead of WrestleMania.

Jey Uso has had a good time while on RAW by having different feuds and even winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. As of recently, it seems like he is set for a feud against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. This came after The Ring General attacked Xavier Woods backstage, and Jey came to the latter's aid.

It's possible that Jey and Gunther's feud could heat up at Royal Rumble as both of them face off at the marquee match, and one will eliminate the other. A title match in Australia could finally take place next month. However, they may not be alone.

Jimmy could interfere during the Elimination Chamber title match and ensure his brother wouldn't win gold. The Bloodline could then reveal that although Roman may have influenced it, it was still solely Jimmy's decision to ruin Jey's chances of being a champion for his vendetta, or maybe even out of jealousy.

Are Jimmy and Jey Uso interested in facing each other at WWE WrestleMania?

The Usos imploded at last year's SummerSlam

Although The Usos are currently not on good terms in the Stamford-based promotion, they are still brothers at the end of the day, which is why it's understandable if they don't want to face each other in a singles match. However, this is not a problem for the twins.

While previously talking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sports, Jey shared that The Usos' dream match is both of them going one-on-one at WrestleMania. Interestingly, he even wants to involve his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, in the match.

Has Jey Uso forgotten about The Bloodline?

While some may think Jey's inclusion on the RAW roster meant he would move on from his past, that's not the case. Before last week's RAW, he may have taken a subtle shot against The Bloodline by implying that even if Roman's team looks dominant on paper, they still lack certain areas and resources.

It would be interesting to see what the state of The Bloodline will be like once WWE WrestleMania 40 finally occurs.

