WWE had a very eventful year in 2022. Fans have seen some of the biggest matches and rivalries throughout the year. The creative team has also treated fans with some of the greatest returns throughout the year to keep them guessing.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline dominated 2022 and won nearly every top men’s title in the company. Solo Sikoa even got his hands on the NXT North American Championship for a few days.

Cody Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and had a brilliant match with Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan lived her dream by winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Bayley also returned from injury in 2022 and brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with her. Kai and SKY won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship soon after and have helped elevate the titles during their reign.

After a successful 2022, the company will plan to make 2023 an even better year for its superstars and fans. With that said, check out the five things WWE could plan for 2023.

#5. Giving some WWE legends their final matches in 2023

Edge has already hinted at retiring soon.

The company is filled with some of the biggest names in the industry. Superstars of all ages are trying to make a mark in the company, but a few may be close to the end of their careers.

WWE could plan to give some big names a send-off in 2023, so it can bring in some newer superstars. With that in mind, fans might see Edge, Rey Mysterio, Goldberg, and a few other big names competing in their last matches during the year.

The creative team will plan to book some entertaining and memorable storylines for the legends if they indeed decide to hang their boots in 2023.

Fans could also see The Rock and John Cena return to fight in their last matches. It would help them get the support they need to put on iconic bouts while also laying rest to speculations regarding future contests.

#4. Bringing in a few more released superstars

Malakai Black used to be a Triple H guy in WWE.

WWE released a long list of superstars throughout 2020 and 2021 to cut costs and make its roster leaner. As COVID-19 restrictions eased up and business started picking up again, WWE rehired a few big names in early 2022.

After Triple H took over the reins of the creative team, the company went on a rehiring spree and brought back many former superstars who were destined to make it big for the company. Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim are among the names who were rehired by the company in 2022.

Similarly, WWE could bring back a few more big names in 2023 to strengthen its roster further. Many former superstars who joined AEW could make their return for the promotion this year. 2022 was already abuzz with rumors of potential returns by Malakai Black and Andrade.

Triple H and his team could also surprise fans by bringing back stars like Sasha Banks, CM Punk, and Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) at Royal Rumble to make an impact.

#3. Breaking up The Bloodline to build new storylines in 2023

The Bloodline has been the most successful faction in WWE in 2022. Many even regard the group as the most dominant wrestling faction in the entire industry.

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa share a blood bond that has strengthened them after every setback. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn has forced his way into the side and earned their trust by putting on some entertaining segments throughout 2022.

While The Bloodline has had a great run over the past couple of years, it may be time for the faction to break up at some point in 2023. The creative team could plan to take Zayn out of the faction first before having him team up with Kevin Owens to go after The Usos.

Fans could also end up seeing The Usos or Solo Sikoa leave the faction, especially if The Rock returns to the ring at WrestleMania 39. The Bloodline has had a great run, but fans want to see something different. After all, they’ve held most of the men’s titles for far too long.

#2. Teaming up Logan and Jake Paul for a tag team run in WWE

Logan Paul competed in his first WWE match at WrestleMania 38. Many doubted his abilities in the ring as he teamed up with The Miz to fight Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

After an excellent performance in the ring, Paul impressed many fans, including several critics. He enjoyed another win against The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022.

Soon after, WWE signed Logan Paul to a contract, and he began a rivalry with Roman Reigns. Paul got his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022, where he put on a remarkable performance.

During the contest, fans saw Logan’s brother Jake Paul come out to neutralize The Usos and make it a fair fight. However, Logan sustained an injury after failing to defeat The Tribal Chief on the show.

While Logan is currently out with an injury, he could return to the ring soon. WWE could plan to sign Jake to a contract and team up the brothers to go after The Usos and the tag team championship down the line.

Logan Paul has already shown what he can do in the ring, and Jake could be as good a sports entertainer as his brother. It will allow the company to draw more viewership from a wider mainstream audience.

#1. Having Roman Reigns compete on both nights of WrestleMania 39

Will The Tribal Chief compete in two matches to defend each title he holds?

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 800 days now. Along with that, he won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar to unify the two titles. As the only top champion in the company, Reigns has competed in several massive rivalries in the second half of 2022.

With WrestleMania 39 on the horizon, several plans must be under the radar regarding The Tribal Chief and his reign. One of the biggest plans must be to have him compete on both nights of WrestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has already spoken about the possibility of Reigns competing on both nights of The Show of Shows:

"One of the things talked about internally in WWE is for Reigns to wrestle both nights at Mania, with the working ideas being Cody Rhodes and Dwayne Johnson. Nothing is definite... Actually, today the best bet is that it won’t take place like that. There is also talk of splitting up the titles so RAW has a world champion after Mania."

That could mean that Reigns will face the winner of the Royal Rumble, along with another superstar with whom he has an ongoing rivalry. It will be the perfect way to ensure that Roman looks like the top guy in the company.

