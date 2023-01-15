"The Buttcheek Bandit" - When Roman Reigns had an awkward encounter with female WWE fan

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is one of the most popular superstars on the current roster. Hence, The Tribal Chief has a lot of female fans.

During an interview with CONAN on TBS in 2015, Reigns recalled having an awkward encounter with a female fan while heading to the ring through the crowd:

"There have situations. We, I like to call her The Buttcheek Bandit. You know, there's a lot of places I've been touched but she, she didn't wasn't even like a football like [slap on the butt] attaboy acknowledgment. It was like attaboy [grab] woo woo, attaboyyy. Luckily, I have security. We have a great security staff that follow me down and make sure nothing crazy happens. But he immediately looked at me and was like, 'what do you think?' and I was like [I don't know] and he goes, 'was it worth it?' and she's like, 'oh, yeah!'" Reigns said. [0:15 - 0:57]

The Tribal Chief then issued a request to all his female fans, asking them to "keep their hands to themselves."

"No [we didn't kick her out]. We gave her the pass. This isn't me giving a pass all you ladies hands to yourself now. Let me go do my job," he added. [0:59 - 1:07]

Since adopting the Tribal Chief persona, Reigns has stopped entering through the crowd. He now usually heads to the ring surrounded by his fellow Bloodline members, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble

In August 2020, Roman Reigns captured the Universal Championship after defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Payback. About eight months later, he unified the world titles after beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Over the past few months, The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his title against several opponents, including Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul. On January 28, 2023 he will once again put his championship on the line against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

