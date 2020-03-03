The Fiend Bray Wyatt makes a request to Matt Hardy

Bray Wyatt

WWE recently announced the departure of Matt Hardy and bid him farewell in a tweet they put out. The 45-year-old also went on record to confirm that he is no longer under contract with the company and this eventually garnered a response from his former tag team partner Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt took to Twitter to send a message to the veteran, asking him not to leave.

Bray Wyatt asks Matt Hardy not to leave

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy have had quite an interesting history with each other in WWE. Having won the RAW Tag Team Championship together, Hardy and Wyatt developed quite the partnership and eventually established themselves as fan favorites.

However, the duo eventually split up and went their different ways. Since then, the WWE haven't really utilized Hardy to his potential. With the former US Champion now out of the company, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to send the following message to his former tag partner:

Don’t go Matt 😢 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 3, 2020

Hardy also had an interesting response to Wyatt, stating that he will always be near:

I will always be near, my beloved compeer. https://t.co/VJxHQGmNeW pic.twitter.com/vgtEEDbWO1 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 3, 2020

What's next for Matt Hardy?

Matt Hardy is currently rumored to make his debut for All Elite Wrestling within the next few days and if everything goes to plan, the former tag team veteran could end up being revealed as the leader of The Dark Order.