The first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion to return and cost John Cena at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is on the final leg of his Farewell Tour in WWE. The Never Seen 17 lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025 and received an F-5 at the hands of a returning Brock Lesnar afterward. On the bright side, The Franchise Player has reverted to being a beloved babyface. Cena is set to lock horns with Logan Paul at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

Ad

However, the night may not end well for Cena due to another shocking return. The first-ever Undisputed Champion, Chris Jericho, could make his comeback to WWE after seven years and cost John Cena his match against The Maverick at the upcoming PLE. The speculation arose after Y2J hinted at returning to the global juggernaut following the expiration of his AEW contract.

Ad

Trending

Y2J and The Franchise Player have shared the ring many times during Jericho's tenure in WWE. On the June 27, 2022, episode of RAW, despite being an active AEW wrestler, the 54-year-old appeared in a video package congratulating John Cena on completing 20 years in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

While Cena's retirement tour has been a mixed bag so far, the Stamford-based promotion may look to ensure the remainder of his Farewell Tour lives up to the hype. Therefore, pitting him against a returning Chris Jericho, someone who has shared a storied history with The Last Real Champion, could make for a marquee match backed by nostalgia and star power.

Ad

At Clash in Paris, Chris Jericho could make a shocking return and interfere during Cena's bout against Logan Paul. Y2J could immediately turn heel and assist the social media megastar in defeating Cena. This may lead to Cena and Jericho standing across the ring one final time.

That being said, in a perfect world, we could have seen Chris Jericho participating in John Cena's Farewell Tour. However, with Y2J currently signed to AEW and as per the reports, his deal is set to expire at the end of 2025 or early 2026, this scenario is highly unlikely to unfold. However, the veteran could get out of his current contract just like a few other talents did earlier this year.

Ad

After Clash in Paris, John Cena will have The Beast Incarnate to deal with

The closing moments of SummerSlam 2025 left everyone speechless. Brock Lesnar made his return after a two-year hiatus and took out John Cena. While fans were expecting Cena and Lesnar to lock horns at Clash in Paris, it seems that WWE is saving the match for a later date.

Ad

The Beast Incarnate is yet to make an appearance after his earth-shattering return at The Biggest Party of the Summer earlier this month. Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the September 12 and 19 episodes of SmackDown, where fans can expect the Stamford-based promotion to officially announce the former Universal Champion's match against Cena.

It will be interesting to see how the final chapter of John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar unfolds in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More