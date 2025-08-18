The first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion to return and dethrone Cody Rhodes? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes has embarked on his second reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion after defeating John Cena in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare is currently at odds with Drew McIntyre, who took him out on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown.If The American Nightmare manages to retain his title in a potential bout against McIntyre, a massive return of a veteran after seven years, someone who's very familiar with world championships, may lead to the end of Cody's reign. The name in question is the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion, Chris Jericho, who made waves on the internet after subtly hinting at a possible return to the company.The 54-year-old is currently a part of All Elite Wrestling after signing with the promotion upon its inception in 2019. Jericho's deal with the Jacksonville-based company reportedly expires in December later this year, and he is seemingly open to returning to WWE.Chris Jericho last wrestled for WWE seven years ago at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he participated in the 50-man Royal Rumble Match. The veteran made a shocking crossover to WWE in April 2021, when he appeared on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions while being an active AEW wrestler. On the June 27, 2022, episode of RAW, Y2J appeared in a video package congratulating John Cena on completing 20 years in WWE. It's clear that the former AEW World Champion hasn't burned bridges with the Stamford-based promotion. Even if he has, the returns of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk in recent years have proved that one is never truly gone from WWE. Given the abovementioned factors, expecting Jericho to return would not be far-fetched speculation. If he comes back to the global sports entertainment juggernaut, Jericho could immediately go after the top dog in the company: Cody Rhodes.Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes was the first major rivalry of Y2J's reign as the AEW World Champion. Jericho defeated Cody to retain the title at Full Gear 2019, in which the stipulation stated that if Cody lost, he would never challenge for the company's top prize again. Fast forward six years, and The American Nightmare is at the top of the food chain as the Undisputed WWE Champion.It would certainly be poetic if Jericho's first feud upon returning to WWE was against Cody Rhodes. Another major issue this potential scenario could address is the lack of fresh challengers for The American Nightmare. The 40-year-old held the Undisputed WWE Title for over a year in his first reign, during which he defeated several high-profile stars. After Drew McIntyre, there doesn't seem to be a formidable opponent with enough credibility that could give Rhodes a run for his money without risking repetitiveness. Hence, Chris Jericho, who has honed his craft all over the world and is considered one of the all-time greats, could be a believable contender to dethrone Cody Rhodes, provided he returns to WWE.Y2J has won many titles in his storied career. At Vengeance 2001, he defeated The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion. Hence, he has all the necessary credentials to dethrone Rhodes. That said, it's just speculation. It remains to be seen if Y2J returns to the Stamford-based promotion following the expiration of his AEW deal.Cody Rhodes was absent from last week's SmackDownAfter being taken out by Drew McIntyre a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes was forced to miss the blue brand's show last Friday. The Scottish Psychopath delivered a vicious Claymore kick to Rhodes, smashing his skull into the announce table. Fans were shocked to see The American Nightmare on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown less than a week after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.The feud between Rhodes and McIntyre certainly started on a high note, and fans were expecting the two to go at it once again during last week's episode of the blue brand. However, The American Nightmare was nowhere to be seen, raising concern over his health and well-being. Drew McIntyre cut a fiery promo, gloating and taking credit for injuring Rhodes. He made his intention of dethroning The American Nightmare as the Undisputed WWE Champion clear. It will be interesting to see how this rivalry shapes up in the coming weeks.