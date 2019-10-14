The Inner Circle: Getting to know AEW's newest Heel Stable

The Inner Circle (Credit: AEW/Bruno Silveira)

Those tuning into AEW Dynamite over the last two weeks may have noticed that Chris Jericho and his band of "goons" have essentially taken control of the TNT show. Like the nWo, the new stable are running wild and have an interesting cast of characters that could rival any stable in professional wrestling. It would not be far fetched to say that their presence rivals the rest of the AEW Roster, as well.

Chris Jericho's job is clear cut. His chief duty is to get this group of heels over with the crowd and considering Jericho's track record, it seems clear that he can certainly do that. For instance, only Chris Jericho could get something as inane as 'The List' over, but he pulled that off better than anyone would have ever expected.

Some fans may complain about the name of the stable, while others say it's a shot at WWE's O.C., the name makes sense, especially considering it was a Jericho creation. The former WWE Superstar is strutting around like a rock star saying that AEW is all about him and everything good that has happened is because of him.

Due to his "Rock Star" persona, it makes sense that he believes he will need an inner circle of people he can trust. Thus, the name of the stable makes perfect sense. With that stated, meet the members of The Inner Circle.

#5 Sammy Guevara

"Sexy" Spanish God (Credit: AEW/Bruno Silveira)

At 26 years old Sammy Guevara is easily the youngest member of the group and has been placed in the stable in order to showcase his status as a rising star. Jericho referred to him as a "Teen Heartthrob" and perhaps he does appeal to that demographic. A Cuban-American, Geuvara has wrestled for various wrestling promotions such as MLW, Lucha Underground, and AAA.

Guevara had the best match on AEW Dynamite's debut against Cody Rhodes and certainly got over with the crowd. His excellent athleticism and high-flying moves were on full display. Moreover, his heel persona shined right through. While some may question wearing a panda hood to the ring, his attitude has the right type of heel heat which would tick off any wrestling crowd.

If anyone is primed to be a breakout star, it's Guevara.

