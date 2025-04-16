The Judgment Day duo to win at WrestleMania 41 due to a current champion's former partner? Exploring the possibility

Many members of The Judgment Day will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend, and their appearances will all involve a championship. Interestingly, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might receive outside help to ensure the Women's Tag Team Championship remains in the group.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will be in the same Fatal Four Way match against Penta and Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Interestingly, Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin might be the ones who could ensure that Liv and Raquel retain the gold.

Before WrestleMania 41, NXT will host Stand & Deliver on the morning of April 19. One of the matches set is a Women's Fatal Four Way tag team match to determine the number one contender for the Women's Tag Team Title. Gigi and Tatum will be among the stars in action, and if they secure the victory, they can ensure Lyra and Bayley won't walk out as champions after their own histories.

In December 2023, Tatum Paxley became obsessed with the former NXT Women's Champion and interfered in her matches to ensure she won. They eventually became a team, but Tatum betrayed the Women's Intercontinental Champion after she lost the NXT Women's Title in April, which was the only reason Paxley was obsessed with her in the first place. Interestingly, Tatum may have grown interested in Lyra again on social media, possibly since she has the Women's IC gold.

Meanwhile, Gigi was in Toxic Attraction with Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne in NXT. After Rose was released in December 2022, the group continued as a duo. In the February 2023 segment of Bayley's Ding Dong Hello, the host instigated the duo, which may have led to Jayne attacking Dolin.

What did The Judgment Day duo say after Bayley and Lyra Valkyria punched their ticket at WrestleMania 41?

The Role Model and the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Championship may have been rivals just a few weeks ago, but it's impressive that they were able to work out their differences on SmackDown and punched their ticket to WrestleMania 41. Still, their opponents aren't that impressed.

On a social media video following last week's SmackDown, The Judgment Day duo shared they weren't impressed with Bayley and Lyra's win and performance. The champion even mocked Valkyria for heading to her first WrestleMania this weekend and said they will crush the duo's dreams.

It will be interesting to see what will happen between The Judgment Day duo and their rivals at this year's Show of Shows.

