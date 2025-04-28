The Rock to be called out by his cousin; shocking heel turn & betrayal? 4 things Jey Uso can announce on Monday Night RAW this week

Jey Uso is our new World Heavyweight Champion, and on this week's edition of RAW, the Yeet Master can kickstart his storyline to defend his title. Last week, Jey celebrated his WrestleMania 41 victory with the fans, brother Jimmy Uso, and his OG Bloodline mate, Sami Zayn, who returned to WWE after nearly two months.

This week's episode can bring out a challenger to Jey Uso for a clash at Backlash, or The Yeet Master could face a potential betrayal. Jey can also hold the mic in his hands and address an important ongoing issue in the company.

On that note, let's look at four things Jey Uso can do on Monday Night RAW this week.

#4. Challenge the WWE locker room

Jey hasn't yet addressed the WWE fans after winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther, and on this week's episode of RAW, he can do that. After briefly thanking the fans for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with him on this journey, Jey can also issue a challenge to the WWE locker room to face him for his title.

And who knows, we might see a returning Sheamus, Bronson Reed, or former Universal Champion Finn Balor coming out to challenge Jey to a title match at WWE Backlash next month.

#3. Bring out his father, Rikishi, for a special segment

Rikishi hasn't appeared in WWE lately despite his son creating history at WrestleMania 41. The last time the Hall of Famer showed up in WWE was at Survivor Series in 2020 during The Undertaker's retirement ceremony.

The 59-year-old legend is, in fact, very vocal on WWE's affairs and storylines, especially in regard to his sons' (Jimmy and Jey) storylines in WWE. He has been rumored for a return since Survivor Series: WarGames last year, but it hasn't happened yet.

Therefore, on this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso can bring out his father for a special promo, where the father-son duo can address the WWE Universe together. Rikishi did appear with his sons more than a decade ago, and the three danced together inside the ring.

Who knows, the fans might witness yet another spectacle on Monday Night RAW this week.

#2. Cut a promo against The Rock for spoiling the culture in WWE and interfering in the company's internal affairs

Jey Uso can also address a raging issue in WWE, which is The Rock allegedly exercising his power and unnecessarily interfering in WWE's storylines and influencing superstars. The WWE legend has garnered a bad reputation for influencing John Cena to turn heel and become his corporate man.

It also appears that he won't just stop with Cena, and other superstars can also be on their way to becoming his corporate men in WWE. Therefore, Jey Uso can call out The Rock for spoiling the superstars on the roster and also accuse him of trying to create a rift in the promotion.

#1. Sami Zayn turns heel and attacks Jey Uso

The biggest shocker of the night could be Sami Zayn turning heel and attacking Jey Uso. A potential betrayal was speculated last week when a smiling Sami Zayn came out to congratulate Jey Uso for an emphatic victory at WrestleMania 41.

It can happen this week, and it could fuel Sami Zayn's booking in WWE since he has been a babyface for the past two years. The last time he turned heel was in 2017, and he teetered between a face and heel for the next few years.

Sami Zayn's heel turn would also make him Jey's next challenger, and they can lock horns at Backlash next month. And that might not be the end of their rivalry. The two can be part of a long-term storyline, with Sami Zayn clashing against Jey at SummerSlam and even dethroning him as World Heavyweight Champion. There's a lot of potential in Jey Uso and Sami Zayn's storyline if the latter turns heel.

