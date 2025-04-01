Sami Zayn shares surprising message amid WWE hiatus

Sami Zayn shared an interesting message today on social media amid his WWE hiatus. The former Intercontinental Champion has not been seen since the Unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn at the premium live event last month and tried to hit him with a Piledriver after the match on the concrete floor. However, Randy Orton made the save and will be facing Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The Viper missed several months due to a Piledriver from Owens last November before returning at Elimination Chamber. Zayn took to his Instagram story today to share a message during his hiatus from the company, and you can check it out in the image below.

"One day everyone will have been against this," he wrote.

Zayn shared an interesting message on Instagram. [Image credit: Sami Zayn on Instagram]

The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn became very personal ahead of Elimination Chamber. Owens cut a promo from outside the veteran's house and filmed his family as well.

Vince Russo reacts to former WWE star claiming Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were difficult to work with

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Matt Riddle's claim that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were difficult to work with.

The Original Bro was once in a popular tag team with Randy Orton, known as RK-Bro in WWE, but personal issues led to him being released by the company in September 2023.

Riddle recently claimed that Owens and Zayn were hard to work with, and Russo reacted to the comments on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show. The former WWE head writer suggested that The Original Bro may have meant that both stars were difficult to put a match together with because they wanted to do a ton of spots.

"Did you read Riddle’s comments today? They interviewed Riddle and he said, Sami and Kevin Owens were very very difficult to work with. He said when he was laying out matches with them, he couldn’t even get a word in. As a matter of fact, he said, when he used to work with Sheamus, Sheamus would literally beat the crap out of him physically in the ring but he’d much rather work with Sheamus than go over a match with Sami and Kevin Owens. What is it? Because they want to get in a billion spots. That’s exactly what he’s talking about." [From 54:40 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Sami Zayn captured the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania XL last year but does not appear to be in the plans for The Show of Shows later this month. It will be fascinating to see when the 40-year-old returns to WWE television in the weeks ahead.

