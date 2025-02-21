The Rock to cost Bloodline member major match, Paul Heyman to return? - 4 finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans are eagerly anticipating tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown on USA Network. This edition of the blue brand was already looking absolutely stacked, but more attention is on it now, thanks to some big news.

The Rock revealed he will be appearing on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He later provided some vague but vulgar context to try and explain his purpose of appearing on the blue brand's episode tonight. Needless to say, it'll be an exciting show.

One of the big matches announced for the show will see The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso take on former world champion Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior is looking to exterminate The Bloodline one by one, and Jimmy is his next victim.

How might the match between Drew and Jimmy conclude? This article will take a look at a handful of possible finishes, including The Scottish Psychopath having help from an unlikely source and the return of Paul Heyman to television.

Below are four finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Jimmy Uso could win clean after The Uso Splash

Jimmy Uso has a lot to prove in WWE. As a tag team competitor, Jimmy, alongside Jey Uso, has done it all. They're future Hall of Famers from their tag team run alone. In fact, you could argue they were even before the formation of The Bloodline.

Nowadays, however, Jey Uso isn't known for holding the tag rope. Instead, he is headlining WrestleMania. WWE fans love Jey, and his singles push has been a huge success. Jimmy needs to prove he can do the same thing as his twin.

Just like Jey managed to pin Drew recently, Jimmy could defeat McIntyre on SmackDown tonight. If he nails The Scottish Warrior with a Superkick and then hits The Uso Splash off the top rope, the former World Champion could be pinned in the center of the ring.

#3. Drew McIntyre could cheat to win his match

Drew McIntyre has been a major hit in WWE. He is a multi-time World Champion and a former Intercontinental Champion. He has also held the NXT Championship and even once won the Royal Rumble Match. Drew has done a lot.

The interesting thing about The Scottish Psychopath is that he'll do anything it takes to win. This includes brutalizing his WWE opposition, but he'll also take underhanded routes in order to achieve whatever his goals may be.

When McIntyre and Uso clash on the blue brand tonight, Drew could cheat to guarantee a win. Be it a low blow, an eye poke, or the use of a steel chair, Drew could utilize an underhanded tactic to guarantee victory. He just needs to make sure to do it behind the referee's back.

#2. Paul Heyman could return to WWE television to help Jimmy Uso

Paul Heyman is Roman Reigns' Wiseman in WWE. That means he serves his Tribal Chief. As part of that gig, he has also helped serve the likes of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and even Sami Zayn, thanks to their affiliations with Reigns in the past.

The Wiseman hasn't been seen much lately, however. Roman Reigns was brutally stomped out by Seth Rollins at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, and Heyman has been absent ever since. That could change on SmackDown, however.

Heyman could return to television to help Jimmy Uso defeat Drew. For example, if McIntyre attempts to cheat or use a weapon, as mentioned in the previous entry, Heyman could distract him or point it out to the referee. From there, Jimmy could nail a Superkick and pick up a quick victory.

#1. The Rock could help Drew McIntyre defeat Jimmy Uso to send a message to Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

As noted, The Rock is returning on WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight. Fans are excited to see what he'll do. Some think he'll announce his role at WrestleMania, while others suspect he could set up a feud.

A match with Roman Reigns, in particular, is something many WWE fans are both expecting and hoping to see. The Rock could start that build by targeting members of The Bloodline one by one, which is eerily similar to another man's actions: Drew McIntyre.

The Rock could reveal to be aligned with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown. They're real-life friends, so it would make sense to be aligned together on-screen. The Rock could show up and hit a Rock Bottom on Jimmy to give Drew a win. From there, the two could make it clear they aim to take care of Roman Reigns.

