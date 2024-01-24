The Rock to face 28-year-old champion at WrestleMania 40? Exploring why it's not Roman Reigns!

The Rock began making headlines about WWE earlier this year by calling out his cousin, Roman Reigns. He continued to be the talk of the town by recently becoming a member of the Board of Directors of TKO, the company that was formed following the merger with UFC. However, it looks like he has also received some negative attention from a current champion.

The Rock has been heavily rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after calling the latter out at RAW Day 1. Fans and professionals started discussing how the match could occur, and even mainstream media began talking about it. One person who also picked up on the action was Logan Paul, but he had a different take on the matter.

For the recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, the United States Champion had John Cena as his guest and discussed Dwayne Johnson's return. Logan asked his guest if he saw what happened during RAW Day 1, and Cena answered he did. Paul proceeded to ask if John thinks The Brahma Bull wrote down his call out to Roman on his wrist.

Expand Tweet

Logan referencing Dwayne and John's previous cause of real-life heat could result in Johnson facing Paul at WrestleMania. If Dwayne is free for the event and has no other opponents in place, the current US Champion could take that place.

It's also possible that if Dwayne can't have a full-on match yet, he could have a simple segment at the event confronting Logan. This could lead to both men getting physical and The Brahma Bull coming out on top.

What did The Rock say about potentially facing Roman Reigns in WWE?

Dwayne helped Roman win the 2015 Royal Rumble

The dream match between Dwayne and Roman seems to be closer than ever. Now that Dwayne has seemingly cleared his schedule to focus on WWE activities, it might even occur at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

However, on ESPN First Take, The Rock said there was a chance that he could wrestle Roman Reigns, but he is a long gamer and wants to build on the storyline. This could mean that The Rock may prefer to have their match take place at next year's Show of Shows, thereby giving plenty of time to build a feud.

He was also confident that if he and Roman main event WrestleMania, either this year or at some point down the road, it would be the biggest one in the history of the company.

How did Roman Reigns react to The Rock calling him out?

While The Brahma Bull has been more vocal about possibly facing Roman in WWE, the latter has had a different reaction. When Reigns was asked about The Rock's call-out at SmackDown New Year's Revolution, Roman simply laughed. The Undisputed Champion has a similar reaction on social media.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Dwayne Johnson will participate in the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.