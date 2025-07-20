The Rock to finally make his move; Roman Reigns to retire? - 5 possible matches for The Tribal Chief at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has returned to WWE, and with SummerSlam fast approaching, it will be interesting to see what plans the company has for The OTC ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is advertised for the July 21 and 28 episodes of RAW, where his SummerSlam opponent could be revealed. With that in mind, let's take a look at five matches Roman Reigns could have at The Biggest Party of the Summer in two weeks.

#5. The Rock returns and inserts Roman Reigns into the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena title match

Ad

Trending

The Final Boss hasn't appeared in WWE since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, when he joined forces with John Cena and assaulted Cody Rhodes.

With Cena and Rhodes set for a blockbuster rematch at SummerSlam, The Rock could show up out of nowhere and insert Roman Reigns into the Street Fight Match, making it a Triple Threat contest for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Reigns has made it clear that he wants to become World Champion again, so if he wrestles Cena and Rhodes at SummerSlam, he can reclaim the title he lost at WrestleMania 40 and create new storylines in the process.

Ad

#4. Roman Reigns teams up with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Ad

This could be the most likely outcome after what fans saw on RAW last week, when Reigns assaulted Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed and saved CM Punk and Jey Uso.

With Seth Rollins out with an injury, Reigns and Uso could team up to face his allies at SummerSlam in a blockbuster tag team contest.

#3. LA Knight steps up and helps Roman Reigns

WWE superstar LA Knight (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The Megastar has been involved in a feud with Seth Rollins and his faction for weeks now, and even defeated The Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. However, it appears he doesn't have any significant storylines heading into SummerSlam, and he could choose to help Roman Reigns take down Rollins' faction.

Ad

Thus, Roman Reigns could join forces with LA Knight and go after Breakker and Reed at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#2. Roman Reigns gets inserted into CM Punk's title match against Gunther

Ad

This could happen if The OTC kicks off Monday Night RAW and demands to be added to the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Reigns saved CM Punk last week, but the two don't see eye-to-eye and have unfinished business since WrestleMania 41. The former World Champion could join the title picture, making it a Triple Threat Match, adding a new angle to his storyline with The Best in the World, and creating a new rivalry with The Ring General.

Ad

#1. Paul Heyman adds a stipulation for a one-on-one match between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker

Roman Reigns on RAW (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Instead of a tag team match at SummerSlam, WWE could proceed with a one-on-one contest for The OTC at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

Reigns could face Bron Breakker in singles competition and seek to take revenge against the former Intercontinental Champion for attacking him on Raw after WrestleMania 41. This time, though, Paul Heyman could add a stipulation where the match would only take place if the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion agrees to put his career on the line against Breakker at SummerSlam.

It would be a major stipulation that would create new angles in the Reigns/Heyman feud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE