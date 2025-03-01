The Rock to introduce his first WWE "signing" after Cody Rhodes refuses to sell his soul? Potential alliance explored

The Rock returned to WWE after four months on last week's episode of SmackDown and offered Cody Rhodes a major opportunity - to sell his soul and become his 'corporate champion.' The American Nightmare will give his answer to The Final Boss at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event tonight.

Cody Rhodes is easily the biggest babyface in the company today, so, him selling out to The Rock would ruin his story. He would most likely refuse to bow down to The Final Boss, which could lead to another star becoming The Great One's champion. Drew McIntyre may step up to form an alliance with The Rock as the latter played a huge role in his re-signing with WWE last year.

The Scottish Warrior will participate in tonight's Men's Elimination Chamber Match for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. If The Rock is embarrassed by Cody Rhodes tonight, The Final Boss could misuse his power to break into the Elimination Chamber and help McIntyre win the match.

Drew McIntyre arguably had the best feud in pro wrestling against CM Punk last year, so him getting to work with The Rock and possibly dethroning Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows would be a massive reward for him.

Moreover, McIntyre and Rhodes already share previous history as tag team partners, so it would make their rivalry even more exciting in the coming days. However, this is only speculation for now and fans have to wait to see how tonight turns out for all concerned.

Drew McIntyre expressed interest in working with The Rock before re-signing with WWE last year

The Rock is a big admirer of Drew McIntyre. His conversation with The Scottish Warrior was a major factor in the star staying with WWE. The Final Boss gifted him a Scottish Claymore sword and broke the news of him re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion last year.

Triple H could use The Rock and Drew McIntyre's relationship in a storyline to portray Drew as The Great One's signing. After all, The Final Boss has the power to sign stars as he is a member of TKO's Board of Directors.

In an interview with The Sun last year, Drew McIntyre stated that he would work with The Rock if he got the opportunity.

"Whether it’s a match with, being in the same team as him, as long as the story makes sense, who wouldn’t want to be a part of something with The Rock?"

The Rock using Cody Rhodes' former tag partner as a weapon against him would be a massive punishment for the Undisputed WWE Champion if he rejects The Final Boss' offer.

