The Rock and John Cena's secret weapon, top contender for major title? - 4 ways Jeff Cobb could debut in WWE

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has four brands, three of which are on major television and streaming platforms in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. EVOLVE, the newest brand, airs on Tubi.

With four major brands and a handful of other shows, it is important for the long-running wrestling company to have a sizable roster that remains fresh and interesting for the audience. With a new acquisition potentially on the way, things may be getting quite intriguing.

Reports have indicated that the company has interest in Jeff Cobb. Other reports claim he's already on the internal roster. Jeff himself even alluded to the rumors in a social media post, referencing Roman Reigns.

If the New Japan Pro-Wrestling star truly is on his way to World Wrestling Entertainment, there are several interesting things he could do. This article will take a look at four ways the powerful star could debut, be it on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

Below are four ways Jeff Cobb could debut in WWE.

#4. Cobb could be in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT is WWE's third most popular brand. It first formed in 2010 as a competition-style show, but beginning in 2012, it became the top developmental brand of the company. NXT has undergone many changes since then, but highlighting the stars of tomorrow remains the theme.

One thing NXT became famous for, especially when Triple H led the brand, was big signings being revealed at Premium Live Events. New and returning WWE stars would be introduced in the crowd. The likes of Asuka, Drew McIntyre, and Matt Riddle are some of the names who received this treatment.

At NXT Stand & Deliver, Jeff Cobb could get the crowd reveal treatment. Stand & Deliver is the biggest NXT show of the year, so it would be the perfect place to highlight Cobb's arrival. Fans would then be excited to see his official in-ring debut, likely in the following weeks.

#3. He could be Chad Gable's backup against lucha stars

Chad Gable is one of the greatest in-ring competitors in WWE, but he's had a bit of bad luck lately. It seems as if Gable can't manage to defeat luchadors no matter how hard he tries.

Stars such as Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Penta all have pinfall victories over the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. Gable went to Mexico to try to find the answer to his problems, but for now, it remains unclear if he can find a way to stop the lucha libre artists.

This could be where Jeff Cobb comes in. Cobb could be brought in as Gable's backup. Jeff was on the Lucha Underground roster and has a history competing against luchadors, so he would be right at home aiding Gable in taking down the masked warriors.

#2. Jeff Cobb could challenge Oba Femi for the WWE NXT Championship

Oba Femi is one of WWE's brightest prospects. The Nigerian performer has only been with the company a handful of years and is a product of the NIL system. Despite that, Femi has proven to be extremely dominant.

In fact, Oba is the reigning WWE NXT Champion. He won the title by dethroning Trick Williams in a Triple Threat Match, which also included Eddy Thorpe. In the time since then, Femi has also managed to dispatch TNA Wrestling's Moose.

Oba will need new challengers who can handle his onslaught, and this could be where Jeff Cobb comes in. Cobb is a beast just like Femi. Two powerhouses colliding over the NXT Championship could be the perfect way to debut Jeff.

#1. He could be The Rock and John Cena's secret weapon

WWE fans were shocked at Elimination Chamber Toronto. Cody Rhodes rejected The Rock's offer to become his champion, and in turn, John Cena shockingly turned heel and united with The Final Boss.

From there, John Cena, The Rock, and hip hop artist Travis Scott united to beat Cody down. The trio of pop culture icons left The American Nightmare in a bloody heap. Unfortunately, none of the three stars have been back on WWE television since then.

Cena and The Rock are both part-timers at best. If this new alliance is to last, they need someone to be around regularly. Beyond that, they arguably need a secret weapon. Jeff Cobb could be that secret weapon. Jeff could show up and shockingly destroy Cody on behalf of John, The Rock, and Travis. From there, he could serve as their bodyguard of sorts.

