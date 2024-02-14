The Rock to make major Elimination Chamber announcement on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

The Rock and Roman Reigns are scheduled to appear on this Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. The Brahma Bull could be set to make a major announcement regarding Elimination Chamber 2024 that would anger the fans.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27 but seemingly gifted his WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns to The Rock on the following episode of SmackDown. Wrestling fans completely rejected the segment, which resulted in WWE changing course and having The Great One turn heel at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference this past Thursday night.

At the event, The American Nightmare changed his mind and announced that he would be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The RAW star claimed The Tribal Chief's ancestors would be ashamed of him, which caused The Rock to slap the Royal Rumble winner in the face.

The Great One will reportedly embrace his role as a heel, and he could turn the crowd against him by booking himself in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on February 24. The winner of the match will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

The 51-year-old could note that he is on the Board of Directors, and doesn't have to qualify for the match like everyone else. The legend could vow to bring the World Heavyweight Championship to The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40 to make the faction more powerful than ever.

WWE legend reveals he is proud of The Rock

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently shared that he is proud of The Rock for all he has accomplished in the entertainment industry.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, DDP praised The People's Champion and said he is the biggest star on the planet. However, Page added that he is still betting on Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

"I think The Rock is his own animal. I don't think anybody is any prouder of him than me because he's the biggest star in the world. He's one of us. He'll always be one of us, and this has proven that he's still one of us, yet he's still the biggest star in the world. Like I said, how they finagle it [Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes], how they work it through, I don't know, but I know that, for my money, I'm betting on the Rhodes kid," said the veteran. [From 02:37 – 03:21]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The anticipation for this year's WWE WrestleMania is off the charts. Only time will tell who will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Which WWE Superstar will you be rooting for in the Men's Elimination Chamber match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

