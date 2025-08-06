  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Rock
  • The Rock Might Still Be Going After Cody Rhodes and May Have Chosen His New Corporate Champion in WWE

The Rock Might Still Be Going After Cody Rhodes and May Have Chosen His New Corporate Champion in WWE

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Aug 06, 2025 10:21 GMT
Cody Rhodes, The Rock
Cody Rhodes and The Rock. [Image Source: WWE.com]

The Rock's storyline with Cody Rhodes was a central focus in WWE during the WrestleMania XL period. Although it saw an abrupt end in early 2025, the storyline once again reignited this year on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss returned to demand Rhodes' soul and ask him to be his corporate champion. The latter refused, which led to John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Since then, the Hollywood icon has not been seen in WWE. Neither did he show up at WrestleMania 41 nor at SummerSlam 2025, when his presence was indispensable for the Cena-Rhodes feud. Amid this, various reports surfaced that The Great One would not return to WWE anytime soon. Fans believe his storyline with The American Nightmare has quietly come to an end.

However, The Rock might still be going after Cody Rhodes. He might have chosen Drew McIntyre to be his corporate champion. Several factors add weight to this theory, making it a plausible scenario.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Drew McIntyre shares an incredible relationship with The Rock

Drew McIntyre has publicly acknowledged The Rock's support since 2019, when the latter praised his potential as a future star. The Great One gifted him a Scottish sword upon signing a new WWE contract in 2024, symbolizing their bond. McIntyre also expressed gratitude for this endorsement, showing their mutual respect.

Their connection was highlighted again during a backstage conversation at Elimination Chamber 2025, where The Scottish Warrior teased significant future plans with The Rock. He continued to drop subtle hints about it.

Ad

During a podcast with UNTAPPED, Drew McIntyre stated that his alliance with the veteran would be incredible and that plans are underway.

Ad

Drew McIntyre is the face of "Project Rock"

The Rock is involved in various ventures outside the wrestling realm. He launched a fitness and lifestyle brand this year known as "Project Rock" in collaboration with Under Armour. Interestingly, Drew McIntyre is the face of Project Rock. The Hollywood icon wouldn't have made such a big investment in The Scottish Warrior if he didn't view the latter as a top star.

Ad

This seems to be a major indication that the Attitude Era legend views him in high regard and has plans to work with McIntyre. Their real-life collaboration could lead to them driving a storyline in the Stamford-based company. The Final Boss could take the former WWE Champion under his wing, making him go against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

Drew McIntyre's goal aligns with The Rock's motive

While The Rock wants a corporate champion, Drew McIntyre intends to be a world champion. The 40-year-old has been chasing a world title in WWE for the past few years. Now that SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror, The Scottish Warrior could go after the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. This perfectly aligns with what The Final Boss wants.

The 53-year-old could pull the strings by using Drew McIntyre as his dark horse to take down Rhodes. McIntyre could join forces with The Brahma Bull, and the alliance could benefit both. It will finally set the stage for him to win the world title while fulfilling The Final Boss' wish to have a corporate champion. Hence, this gives the 53-year-old a strong purpose to go after Cody Rhodes.

About the author
Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Subhasish Deb
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications