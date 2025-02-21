The Rock to misuse his power and help top WWE Superstar win the Men’s Elimination Chamber? Exploring the potential

It is still unclear what WWE Creative plans to do with The Rock and whether The Final Boss will become part of the Road to WrestleMania and participate in the match. So far, he has appeared at Bad Blood in early October, during the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6, and on the NXT show a day later.

With WrestleMania several weeks away, the WWE legend could appear at the Elimination Chamber, where six superstars will compete for the chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

One of those six superstars will be Drew McIntyre, who wants to win the Elimination Chamber Match for the second year in a row and main event the Grandest Stage of Them All. To achieve this, he may receive some assistance from The Rock.

In early January, during the RAW premiere on Netflix, the two superstars had a backstage interaction where McIntyre requested a favor from The Final Boss, as he said in an interview with The Daily Mail.

"I feel very honored that he's willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It's so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favour, and he's working on that for me," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Thus, The Rock could show up at the match and prevent Drew McIntyre from being eliminated, using his power to threaten the referee and keep the Scottish Warrior in the match, allowing him to win for a second consecutive year.

At the same time, interference in the Elimination Chamber Match could set the stage for a feud and a match between The Rock and one of the superstars participating in the match, such as John Cena.

Drew McIntyre praises The Rock for 'always been there for advice'

The Scottish Warrior has emerged as a megastar in his second stint with WWE, having achieved nearly everything in his career. A Royal Rumble winner, an Elimination Chamber winner, and a former Universal and World Heavyweight Champion, Drew McIntyre wants to become World Champion again at WrestleMania.

Recently, Drew praised The Rock highly during an interview with the Daily Mail and shared how much The Final Boss' advice has helped him in his career.

"He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career, he's always had such positive words... When I re-signed [in 2024], I sent the sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice," McIntyre said. [h/t Wrestling Inc]

That said, the question remains whether The Rock will help Drew McIntyre in winning at the Elimination Chamber and go on to main event his second straight WrestleMania.

