The Rock must betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for nearly 40 year old feud to come full circle

The Rock and Roman Reigns are preparing for an epic showdown at WrestleMania 40. This could alter their relationship should The Final Boss betray The Tribal Chief on their tag team match on Night 1 or Reigns' Universal Championship Match against Cody Rhodes on Night 2.

If this happens, it will lead to a feud between the two megastars and a possible match at WrestleMania 41. It would also help bring a nearly 40-year-old feud involving their fathers, Rocky Johnson and Sika, full circle.

Rocky Johnson and Sika entered WWE (then WWF) in the early 1980s and spent their early years in the tag team division. They crossed paths on December 10, 1983, when Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlas teamed up and created The Soul Patrol to defeat Sika and Afa, the Wild Samoans, and become tag team champions. They became the first black champions in WWE history.

"For you guys who don’t know, Roman and I are family. We're cousins, our dads wrestled against each other in the 80s. And as a matter of fact, his dad and our uncle Afa and Sika, they were the first Samoan tag team champions of the WWE, and then my dad and Tony Atlas became the first black tag team champions in WWE, beating his dad, my uncle, so it goes way back," The Rock said during his appearance alongside Reigns on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. (4:58 – 5:25).

The Wild Samoans and The Soul Patrol continued their feud for a few months, with the latter standing tall and retaining their tag team titles on multiple occasions.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' rivalry has come full circle as well

Roman Reigns' father, Sika, didn't have a feud, only with The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson. He also had one with Cody Rhodes' father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes. In October 1980, the Wild Samoans collided with Rhodes and his tag team partner, Pat Patterson.

43 years later, their sons are preparing to fight for a second year at WrestleMania, which could end the rivalry between two of the most successful wrestling families.

Roman Reigns follows his father's advice to continue the Samoans' dominance in WWE

The Samoan family has been one of the most successful in WWE. From Sika and Afa to Rikishi, the Usos, and Roman Reigns, the Samoans have been dominant.

Reigns has been the Universal Champion for three and a half years now and tries to follow his father's advice and guidance, as he has mentioned him in several of his promos, especially during his Bloodline days.

"From the very beginning my dad always taught me that when you come around this ring, it's only about money. It's only about drawing money," Reigns said during the A&E Biography: WWE Legends documentary.

If The Rock betrays him and creates a Blood vs Blood feud with Reigns, we should expect The Tribal Chief to mention his father again.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are blood brothers

The Rock and Roman Reigns are not real-life cousins. Instead, they are part of the same family tree, which makes them blood brothers. They have a great relationship off the ring and usually praise each other.

In the ring, they have never collided, but if The Rock eventually betrays Reigns at Mania, it could lead to The Tribal Chief becoming a babyface after almost four years as a heel.

