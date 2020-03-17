The Rock praises WWE Superstar's WrestleMania 36 tweet

The Rock praises the RAW Superstar's tweet hyping WrestleMania 36.

The Great One knows a thing or two about Empty Arena matches.

The Rock appreciates promotion no matter the circumstances (Pic Source: WWE)

WrestleMania 36 will go ahead as planned but it will take place at the WWE Performance Center. With the Covid-19 pandemic causing several businesses and sporting events to shut down, it's not surprising that WWE was going to follow suit.

While all the matches will take place, it will be on a closed set with only essential personnel on-site. Several WWE Superstars have commented on the recent announcement, but Shayna Baszler took it as an opportunity to hype up her upcoming match with Becky Lynch.

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 17, 2020

It seems like it caught the attention of a former WWE Champion, The Rock who took the opportunity to praise her tweet despite the circumstances surrounding the upcoming WrestleMania show.

Now thats a “ticket sellin” tweet 👏🏾

(empty arena is quite fun though;)

Can’t wait 👊🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 17, 2020

As always, The Great One's tweet was positive and sounded like he is looking forward to the first WrestleMania to be held in an empty arena. The Rock has also competed in an 'Empty Arena' match during the Attitude Era with Mankind.

This year's WrestleMania has a lot of great matches lined up but the WWE Universe will probably have to watch it from home. With the coronavirus spreading across the globe, it's unclear when WWE will have fans in attendance.