The Rock to pull off major WWE swerve without Triple H's knowledge? Exploring the possibility

The 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is less than twenty four hours away, marking the final major WWE show on the road to WrestleMania XL.

WWE has a lot of top stars booked for the show. However, no members of The Bloodline are booked for the Australian event.

There is a possibility that WWE is keeping whatever The Bloodline will do at Elimination Chamber a secret to surprise the fans. The company needs to generate more hype for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania, and Elimination Chamber is just the right place for it.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, the Stamford-based promotion teased a power struggle between The Rock and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, so fans could witness the continuation of the storyline tomorrow night.

Triple H confirmed earlier this week that The Great One will not be a part of Elimination Chamber due to his busy schedule, but that could just be The Game trying to swerve the WWE Universe.

The Rock could show up at the event without Triple H's knowledge, and interrupt World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match winner Cody Rhodes during the Grayson Waller Effect.

He could possibly challenge them to a Tag Team match at WrestleMania night one, which would involve him teaming up with Roman Reigns.

Another possible scenario could have The Great One booking The Visionary and The American Nightmare in a Tag Team match against A-Town Down at Elimination Chamber.

One more possibility is The People's Champion challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows, or just ordering Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to take out Rollins and Rhodes.

The Rock teased showing up at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Rock is not scheduled to be at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event as of now, but he has already revealed what would cause him to show up at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The Great One spoke about his status for Elimination Chamber in a backstage interview, and stated that he would fly down to Perth immediately if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins bad-mouthed him.

"Here’s the bullsh*t that's happening now down in Australia. Cody Rhodes and his little girlfriend Seth Rollins are gonna go on the Waller Effect. Here's the thing - I need you, and you, and this goof holding the camera, and this one holding the microphone over here; I need all of you guys to make sure that Perth knows there's some bullsh*t happening. And if those guys - those guys meaning Cody and his little girlfriend Seth - if they start talking trash, let The Rock know. Tell The Rock. Because here's what's gonna happen - The Rock is gonna slap the pi*s out of both of them just like that."

WWE usually books at least one old school name for their major events, but Elimination Chamber will be one of the rare events to feature current talent only.

The Rock could make an electrifying appearance to change that and get a huge pop from the Australian crowd.