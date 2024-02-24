The Rock to return to WWE SmackDown to settle differences with Triple H? Exploring potential swerve

The Rock could return to WWE SmackDown in the next few weeks to settle his differences with Triple H. The Brahma Bull claimed he could do whatever he wanted during the explosive WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event earlier this month.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match on January 27 but seemingly gifted his rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to The Rock. The WWE Universe completely hated the idea, and the promotion changed course swiftly and turned The Rock heel. The veteran slapped Cody Rhodes in the face during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas on February 8 and announced he was now in The Bloodline on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Triple H took a shot at The Rock following the press conference on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, and the Creative Control Officer made it known that he had the authority to call the shots in WWE. The People's Champion could return to the blue brand in the next few weeks and confront Triple H face-to-face.

Both stars are icons of the wrestling industry and could provide a compelling storyline heading into WrestleMania. While Triple H can no longer compete in the ring, the power struggle between the two stars would make for entertaining television. The Rock has joined TKO Group Holding's Board of Directors and could attempt to throw his weight around on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The game of one-upmanship between the two former rivals over who has bigger authority can certainly spice up The Road to WrestleMania.

Former WWE writer has no interest in The Rock in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes and The Rock in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated the 51-year-old is arguably the biggest star the wrestling industry has ever seen and has made a name for himself in Hollywood. Russo claimed that WWE would not bring back a star of that caliber to put him in a Triple Threat match.

"Rock is arguably the biggest star in the history of wrestling, not to mention movies, television, entertainment. This guy is a megastar. Bro, you ain't bringing him back to put him in a triple threat. I don't care who is in the triple threat. You are not bringing a guy like Rock back to be in a triple threat, you are not." [5:37 onwards]

Despite WWE dealing with several untimely injuries, there is still plenty to look forward to at this year's WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the newest Bloodline member moving forward.

